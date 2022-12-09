Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
🎥 White House hosts party as Biden signs gay marriage bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed gay marriage legislation into law Tuesday before a crowd of thousands, a ceremony that reflected growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Click the video below to watch the performers and the signing ceremony. “This law and the love it defends strike a blow...
Feds to provide $36 billion to ensure Teamsters pensions through 2051
The federal government will allocate $36 billion to shore up the Central States Pension Fund, a cash-strapped retirement fund that primarily benefits members of the Teamsters union, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. Around 40,300 Michigan workers and retirees stand to benefit from the funding, according to White House estimates —...
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
UAW says workers at Ohio battery plant vote to join union
Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union.
Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles,...
Americans think minimum wage is too low - here's what they say is a "livable" wage
Senior working at McDonald'sPhoto byPhoto credit: Fortune/REUTERS/Edgar Su. Federal minimum wage has long been an issue that many have fought over. In 2009, it was increased to $7.25 an hour and hasn't moved since.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay
Wage theft is a rampant problem for car washes, as evidenced by a California car wash that cheated employees out of more than $800,000. The post Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
U.N. member states vote to oust Iran from women’s rights panel
The resolution passed with 29 votes in favor of ousting Iran and eight votes against. Sixteen countries abstained.
Guild members vow to walk out if the publication does not agree to a ‘complete and fair’ contract
More than 1,000 members of the New York Times Guild signed a pledge Friday that they would “walk out” of the newspaper if it doesn’t agree to a contract including higher pay, pensions and health care funding. The union gave the Times until Dec. 8 to agree to a “complete and fair contract” for its…
On The Money — Will Biden’s rail deal backfire?
Rail workers say their colleagues are preparing to leave after being disappointed by the contract forced through by Congress and signed by President Biden. We’ll also look at the battle for the child tax credit and the Trump Organization’s guilty verdict in a tax fraud case. But first, follow along here to see the live Georgia Senate…
Democrats accuse Republicans of ‘villainizing’ LGBTQ+ community and fueling violence – live
House holds hearing on anti-LGBTQ+ attacks featuring survivors of the Colorado Springs shooting – follow all the latest news
Rail union bosses warn of election consequences as Senate approves labor deal to prevent strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
