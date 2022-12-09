Steelers Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt questionable vs Ravens

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they could be missing two key starters. The team put out its game-status report and has both wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker T.J. Watt listed as questionable. Pittsburgh also has backup outside linebacker Malik Reed listed as questionable.

Watt is dealing with injured ribs and Johnson is working through a hip injury. When Johnson spoke to the media on Friday he said it basically comes down to pain management for him but didn’t indicate if he’s playing or not.

For Watt, this season has been a wash. A partially torn pectoral sent him to IR and no sooner did he return than the injury to his ribs popped up. Pittsburgh only has one healthy outside linebacker as of now with Alex Highsmith so you hope both Watt and Reed can go on Sunday to some degree.