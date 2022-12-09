ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt questionable vs Ravens

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osB5h_0jdTMA8y00

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they could be missing two key starters. The team put out its game-status report and has both wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker T.J. Watt listed as questionable. Pittsburgh also has backup outside linebacker Malik Reed listed as questionable.

Watt is dealing with injured ribs and Johnson is working through a hip injury. When Johnson spoke to the media on Friday he said it basically comes down to pain management for him but didn’t indicate if he’s playing or not.

For Watt, this season has been a wash. A partially torn pectoral sent him to IR and no sooner did he return than the injury to his ribs popped up. Pittsburgh only has one healthy outside linebacker as of now with Alex Highsmith so you hope both Watt and Reed can go on Sunday to some degree.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries

Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers place DL Chris Wormley on IR

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they are placing defensive lineman Chris Wormley on IR. Wormley suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and it is going to require surgery. To replace Wormley on the roster, Pittsburgh signed defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall from the New...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy