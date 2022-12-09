Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Master sculptor of chocolate makes mind boggling art pieces
Amaury Guichon looking through his chocolate telescopePhoto byAmaury Guichon. Amaury Guichon was born in Geneva, Switzerland on the year 1991but also grew up in the Haute-Savoie region of France. He began his career in culinary artistry at a very young age. In 2005 at the age of 14, he began his culinary training at the École Hôtelière Savoie Leman, a high esteemed for its prestige culinary academy. Through participating in local pastry competitions and working at the Wolfisberg bakery in Geneva he gained much experience and mastered his craft. After he earned his Advanced Pastry Skills diploma, he won the Regional Contest ‘Délices de la Méditerranée’ organized in 2012 by famous French Chef Yves Thuriès. After 14 years of of devoting his life to the pastry industry he opened his own pastry school in Vegas. The Pastry Academy is a strickedk 10 week program that covers all categories such as pastries, plated desserts, chocolates, ice-cream, Danish's, bread and candy. Starting from the beginners level to professional and more advanced level it will have everything you need to start a new career in the trade. It has also been used to host his Netflix series, "School of Chocolate" in 2021. Also in 2016, Guichon began to post his desserts and chocolate creations on social media. He has gained over 17 million followers on TikTok and over 10 million on Instagram. This gives many to not only witness the creation of something extraordinary formed by chocolate and scratch pieces but to be able to learn and gain understanding of the art through his videos.
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings
Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
wmagazine.com
A Jewelry Collection That Defies Gravity
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In 2007, when Gaia Repossi became the Creative Director of...
Kirkus Reviews
Indie Fiction That Travels Through Time
Time-travel tales have been popular since H.G Wells penned his 1895 novella, The Time Machine, and later writers, such as William Gibson in his 2014 novel, The Peripheral, have further refined the genre. YA authors have also made key contributions, such as Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time. Here are three more books about time treks, all recommended by Kirkus Indie:
petapixel.com
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
Next Avenue
Turning a Gravestone into an Interactive Life Story
Adding QR codes to grave markers allows the living to learn much more about the deceased than when they were born and died. One sad thing about cemeteries is that visitors can learn little about most of the people buried there beyond their birth and death dates etched on their gravestones. Michael Bourque, an inventor and technologist in Melrose, Massachusetts, is using technology to change that.
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
First Drive: This Grand Alvis Vanden Plas Tourer Brings the Joys of ’30s-Era Coachbuilding to the Modern Road
The majority of new cars are boring. They have to be. Emission laws stifle exhaust notes, often resulting in muffled, muted murmurs of what could be. Advancements in technology, while impressive, make driving so effortless that you barely have to think behind the wheel anymore. Even bodywork is heavily censored, with designers having to dream up cars around a set of safety regulations rather than what actually looks good. And then there’s the commercial factor and the timeframes which generally require as many cars to be built as quickly as possible. This is not how Alvis operates. And its cars,...
Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art
My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.
bikeexif.com
Speed Read, December 11, 2022
Two thumpers lead the charge this week; a KTM 640 Duke from Spain and a Suzuki DR650 from Australia. We also take a look at the limited edition MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43, and Heiwa MC’s latest Triumph. KTM 640 Duke by Ønix Design In the KTM family, the...
Introducing an unreal eucalyptus tree species you never knew about
Real image of rare eucalyptusPhoto bySEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock. The rainbow eucalyptus tree, or better know by its binomial name the Eucalyptus deglupta, can be found in its native tropical habitat of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papa New Guinea. It is the only Eucalyptus species to be found in a rainforest and can be distinguished by its rainbow colored bark. It thrives in rich medium-to-wet soil, it loves a full sun and is not a big fan of frost, as they don't tend to survive those types of environments. These trees are known to be fast growing trees, gaining up to three feet per year. In their native environment, rainbow eucalyptus trees can grow to be over 200 feet tall ! However, they tend to stay around 100 feet in the U.S. typically because they won't grow quite as tall outside their native tropical forest habitat, as they seem to help each other grow through the roots and soil.
First Drive: This Reimagined 1950s Austin-Healey Lets You Relive the Golden Age of British Motoring
Launched in 1952, the Austin-Healey 100 heralded a golden age for British sports cars. While America gorged on chrome and tail fins, Brits got their kicks in affordable roadsters such as the Healey, MGA, Triumph TR2 and Lotus 7. These traditional cars distilled driving to the basics, with a stick shift, rear-wheel drive and just enough power to have fun. A modern take on the “Healey Hundred”—named after its ability to reach 100 mph—needs to strike a delicate balance, then. Shoehorning in a V-8, widening the track or fitting rubber-band tires would miss the point. Perhaps that’s why aspiring luxury brand...
hbsdealer.com
Simpson Strong-Tie concealed beam hanger for mass timber
Simpson Strong-Tie, the structural connectors and building solutions provider has introduced the ACBH, an aluminum concealed beam hanger designed for mass timber structures and engineered to support loads up to 20 kips (equivalent to 20,000 pounds of force. Designed to provide a concealed connection for fire performance and architectural aesthetics,...
crimereads.com
Five Character-Driven Mystery Novels from European Authors
What do I look for in a good crime story? First thing first, I don’t pick a book because it is a crime story, I pick a book for the story. What I look for when I start a book, is to meet the characters. I want to know about them, about their life, about their personal story lines before the plot itself. Because I truly believe, as an author and a reader, that the real echo of a book comes from the characters. A book that really matters, a book that you will care about or will remember as a good book, is because of its characters. They are the real connection to the book, the only door to really get to the story, because the story is about what happens to the character, if you don’t feel connected to them, you won’t feel connected to the story because you won’t truly care about what happens to them.
The Earth Is an Artifact
For a recent exhibition called “Diversion,” Asad Raza rerouted the Main River to flow through Kunsthalle Portikus in Frankfurt. Then, he filtered the water to make it drinkable for visitors. The striking intervention by the Buffalo-born, Berlin-based artist was meant to open up questions about distinctions between nature and culture, and to encourage visitors to interact with their everyday environs anew. To discuss the implications of this work and others, Raza met with the philosopher Emanuele Coccia on Zoom. Coccia is an associate professor at the École des hautes études en sciences sociales in Paris whose ecological philosophy explores topics like...
The Greatest Military Geniuses in History
Throughout history, a disproportionate share of legends and stories have been about military leaders who defied the odds and used their genius to secure victory. From those early stories, through modern day, there have been kings, admirals, generals, and conquerors who are revered as tactical geniuses. A number of these men and women died during […]
msn.com
Why I – a 20-something man – chose to go on holiday with a group of middle-aged women
This was the first question I received every time I told people about my holiday plans. My friends, my colleagues, my parents... no one could quite believe that I, a chap in my 20s, would ever wish to spend a week listening to lectures in a hotel library with a bunch of middle-aged folk – most of them women. Not only that, but these lectures were hardly targeted at your typical young male. The theme would be the role of women in Greek mythology. The Inbetweeners Movie it was not.
