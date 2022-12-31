ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC researchers devise method aimed at recycling plastic trash into pharmaceuticals

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Zv8Z_0jdTJIxJ00

A new process developed by USC researchers has shown promise as a method of turning recycled plastic trash into pharmaceutical products.

Eighty percent of marine pollution comes from plastic waste, according to UNESCO. And are nearly 80 tons of discarded plastic in what's known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, located between California and Hawaii. It is three times the size of France.

"There is an obvious problem, the garbage patch is huge," said Travis Williams, professor of chemistry at USC. "To me, that is a terrible waste of our petroleum resources. And frankly, I want it back."

So a team of USC researchers decided to take some of the trash that has washed up on Catalina Island and turn it into pharmaceuticals.

The researchers formulated a method to chemically recycle polyethylene plastic, which is commonly found in products like plastic bags. Mother nature helps pre-treat the debris by breaking it down in the ocean, then chemists start their portion of the work.

Could pulling water out of thin air help Californians beat the drought?

David Hertz has set up an innovative system that pulls 2,000 liters of water out of the air every day for his Malibu property.

"I chop it up in a terribly disordered and not very specific way and create this sludgy stuff that I like to call 'fungus food,'" Williams said.

That's when researchers take the black gunk and use a fungus that is often used in drug discoveries -- and turn it all into matter that's got real value.

"We are going to take the substrates from the chemistry lab, feed it to our fungi and be able to produce molecules that are then used for either anti-cancer, antibiotics and cure human diseases," said Clay Wang, a pharmacy professor at USC.

Researchers say this method of chemically recycling trash can be more efficient than other methods normally used in the pharmaceutical industry. Now, they want to figure out how to take it to the next level.

"There is a lot of plastic in the world," Williams said. "We've got to look like the manufacturing process looks like. How do we get this from laboratory to large-scale fermentation?"

The ultimate goal for the research team is to go beyond chemically recycling polyethylene plastics for pharmaceutical use. They want to apply this method to a mixture of different plastics and products.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again

Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags tin 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable.But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as required by law.“We’ve all been to the store and forgotten to bring our reusable bags,” Bonta said recently. “At least the plastic bags we buy at the register for 10 cents have those ‘chasing arrows’ that say they are 100% recyclable, right? Perhaps wrong.”He asked six bag manufacturers to back up their claims that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

The Myth of Plastic Recycling

For many, recycling feels like a tangible way to personally combat climate change and to positively affect the environment. That's partially because of decades of public environmental campaigns, advertisements and even school education aimed at increasing recycling. But the reality is that only a small fraction of plastic is ultimately...
yankodesign.com

This ordinary looking gadget transforms plastic bags and soft plastics into bricks

For people who like saving things up like plastic bags and other single-use bags for future use, chances are you actually won’t be using more than half of them anytime soon. You end up having a lot of plastic bags inside other plastic bags until you finally decide to get rid of them, therefore adding up to all the plastic pollution if you don’t bring it to a recycling center. Not all places have a center nearby so they most likely end up in the trash and don’t get recycled. What if you had a machine in your house that can help you take a convenient first step in the recycling process?
Eden Reports

New York is the Latest State to Legalize Human Composting. But is it Safe?

On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to legalize natural organic reduction, also known as human composting, according to CBS News. This makes New York the sixth state in the United States to allow this method of burial, following in the footsteps of Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California.
studyfinds.org

Children are constantly ingesting microplastics — even in the womb, study reveals

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Microplastics have been found crossing the placenta into unborn babies, a shocking study reveals. Scientists warn it is impossible to stop children from ingesting the tiny plastic particles as well as even smaller nanoplastics, which can be found almost everywhere. Researchers with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology also found microplastics in newborn children.
Salon

Looking ahead: Top food and agriculture stories for 2023

Every year at FoodPrint we look back on the big events in the world of food and agriculture and try to predict what might happen in the year ahead. This past year was an eventful and turbulent one, with soaring inflation, war in Ukraine and continued climate mayhem, none of which makes guessing what might come next any easier. Many of our predictions are bleak, about bad situations probably becoming worse. How we as a nation respond is where the variables lie: there's a great need for change, change that large institutions will likely fight. But we maintain a sliver of hope that these dire situations could be the wakeup call policymakers and corporations need as we head into 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New ‘Spray-On Wrapper’ Offers Plastic-Free Food Packaging Alternative

A team of scientists from Rutgers and Harvard University recently developed a biodegradable spray-on food wrapper. The researchers believe this wrapper can preserve the shelf-life of food, reduce food and plastic waste, and increase food safety. In 2018, the United States generated 35.7 million tons of plastics, according to the U.S. EPA. That’s the equivalent of approximately 6.1 million male elephants, each weighing six tons – or 13,000 pounds. As of 2018, over 75 percent of plastics produced in the U.S. ended up in the landfill. And according to research published in Our World in Data, plastic packaging is the leading source of global plastic waste generation.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy