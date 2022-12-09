Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Consumer Habits, Consumption Lounges, Economic Uncertainty to Define Nevada Cannabis in 2023
Deep Roots Harvest expects that in 2023 cannabis consumer habits will shift, as a more educated customer base places new focus on specialty products, trusted brands and increasingly savvy attention to strains, cannabinoids and terpenes. This is one of three trends that Deep Roots Harvest expects will define the Nevada...
2news.com
Angel Tree Toy Workshop
The State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family services hosted a toy workshop. The Division of Child and Family Services serves Carson City and Nevada’s 14 rural counties.
2news.com
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
2news.com
Nevada State Police warn community of recent scam calls
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command says it has received reports of fraudulent calls from persons claiming they represent the Nevada Highway Patrol and asking for personally identifiable information. State Police say if you or anyone you know receive a suspicious call, do not give out your information. Please...
2news.com
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for Tuesday, December 13
Some schools and school districts are canceling or delaying classes for Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather conditions. Lake Tahoe Unified School District is planning to have a 2-hour delay on Tuesday as a result of the storm, along with power outages in several areas in the community. Douglas...
2news.com
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
2news.com
Operation Santa Claus
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves all flew on a Nevada Air National Guard plane to surprise families in need. Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeted by Children’s Cabinet families, volunteers and supporters.
2news.com
Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow
NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
2news.com
Mandatory boil water order issued in Cold Springs
Great Basin Water Company has issued a mandatory Boil Water Order for all premises west of Village Parkway and south of highway 395 in Cold Springs. The order began at 4 p.m., Friday and is expected to end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Until further notice please boil...
2news.com
7th annual Lights of the Valley Holiday Bazaar in Cold Springs
Cold Springs Family Center hosted their 7th annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting on Saturday. The event was a free and fun community event with vendors and holiday activities. This year, The Cold Springs Family Center added a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive. They are also collecting everyday...
Comments / 0