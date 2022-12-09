It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.

RENO, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO