Boston, MA

More
Related
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston

A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Crane maintenance worker dies after collapsing at Conley Terminal in South Boston

BOSTON -- A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing on a job site at Conley Terminal in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating his death. According to State Police, around 9:45 a.m. Friday, the man fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket got caught on the edge of the platform. Colleagues were able to pull the man, who was hanging by his jacket, back up. They also attempted life-saving measures. Boston emergency responders arrived quickly, went up to the platform, and took over those attempts. He was then rushed to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The worker was a 58-year-old Methuen man who worked for Capco Crane Hoist. His identity is not being released at this time.   
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH

DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
DOVER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others

Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
RAYNHAM, MA

