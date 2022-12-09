Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester Fire Department dispatched to single-vehicle rollover with trapped occupant
“The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Snipatuit Rd yesterday with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. On arrival, the vehicle was found on its side and the operator was self-extricating through the rear window which had broken out in the crash. The operator refused...
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston
A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
Tractor-Trailer Crash With Injuries Reported On I-495 North In Tewksbury
A multi-car crash with reported injuries has traffic jammed on I-495 in Tewksbury, officials said.The crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported near Exit 94 on I-495 North around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. #MATraffic - #Tewksbury - I-495 NB before …
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
4 Workers Overdose At Charles Park Construction Site In Cambridge: Police
Four Cambridge construction workers are recovering after they reportedly overdosed while on the job this week, authorities said.Cambridge Fire, EMS and Police responded to reports of multiple overdoses at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge just before noon on Friday, Dec. 9, Cambridge…
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
Crane maintenance worker dies after collapsing at Conley Terminal in South Boston
BOSTON -- A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing on a job site at Conley Terminal in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating his death. According to State Police, around 9:45 a.m. Friday, the man fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket got caught on the edge of the platform. Colleagues were able to pull the man, who was hanging by his jacket, back up. They also attempted life-saving measures. Boston emergency responders arrived quickly, went up to the platform, and took over those attempts. He was then rushed to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The worker was a 58-year-old Methuen man who worked for Capco Crane Hoist. His identity is not being released at this time.
thisweekinworcester.com
Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH
DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
WCVB
Man rescued from giant crane at South Boston's Conley Terminal after medical emergency
BOSTON — A worker in Boston had to be rescued from a crane on Friday after having a medical emergency, according to fire officials. First responders were called to Conley Terminal in South Boston after a repair technician working in one of the giant cranes had a medical incident.
Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Man Apprehended For Stabbing 3 Women During Attack At Medford Home: Police
Three woman are recovering and one man is in police custody following a triple stabbing at a Medford home this week, authorities said.Police responded to a report of an attack inside a home at 22 Doane Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, Medford Police report. A caller told police that …
State police investigating after crane worker dies after falling off platform in South Boston
BOSTON — A crane worker has died after falling from a platform in South Boston. According to State Police, just before 9:45 a.m., the 58-year-old Methuen man, was working on the Conley Terminal and collapsed or fell from a platform that was about 150-feet high. Police say his jacket...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others
Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
Route 495 in Merrimac shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injury
UPDATE: MassDOT reopened the roadway shortly after 8:00 p.m. Route 495 in Merrimac was shut down after a crash with serious injuries. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., MassDOT advised travelers to avoid the road as first responders worked the scene. About an hour later, MassDOT stated that the roadway was still...
Crane operator died in Boston, jacket caught on platform
A worker died while they were servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston.
Worcester church to host emergency shelter; city says it will address neighbors' concerns
WORCESTER — Blessed Sacrament Church's Phelan Center on Pleasant Street is set to serve as an emergency winter shelter for the homeless population, and the city said it will work with neighbors to maintain quality of life after hearing complaints at a Sunday meeting. The church at 551 Pleasant...
Comments / 0