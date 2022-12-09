Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi bent over, clutched his left hamstring and appeared to grimace, immediately spreading panic through the soccer world but especially among all Argentines. Was their superstar — their idol — injured? Was he going to have to come off early in the.
Brazil's Lula to visit U.S., China in early 2023
BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official trips to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday.
