Herald and News

Lionel Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi bent over, clutched his left hamstring and appeared to grimace, immediately spreading panic through the soccer world but especially among all Argentines. Was their superstar — their idol — injured? Was he going to have to come off early in the.
Reuters

Brazil's Lula to visit U.S., China in early 2023

BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official trips to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday.

