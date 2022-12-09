Read full article on original website
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in Mexico
Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light show
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavors
Westword
The Weathervane Cafe Celebrates a Decade in Uptown
For ten years, the Weathervane Cafe has operated inside a small, now-126-year-old house at 1725 East 17th Avenue. During that time, it's shifted and adjusted as needed, but its "granny chic" cozy feel, as co-owner Lindsay Dalton calls it, has been maintained. Along with serving coffee and tea, the cafe...
Westword
Put It on Your Playlist: Blues Rock, Indie Pop and More New Music Releases From Denver
New music takes listeners to new worlds, and Colorado musicians are providing a bounty of soundscapes to explore before the year's end. This week's offerings include some fuzzed-out blues rock, acoustic indie, reverb-heavy Americana and melancholy Americana, indie pop, an acoustic track inspired by a near-death experience, and experimental rock from a former member of The Czars.
denverite.com
Things have been messy at Denver jazz station KUVO. Here’s how new General Manager Nikki Swarn is looking forward (and back)
As an elementary school kid, KUVO’s new General Manager Nikki Swarn would turn up the volume and dance when the station played songs by Cuban icon Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa. The station played music that spoke directly to Swarn. “I got my start of listening to radio...
Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour
DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023. Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday. Tickets for the...
Most-used excuses to dodge holiday events
The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is here. From parties to shopping to dinners, it feels like there is hardly any time to stop and breathe.
Westword
Hot Spots: The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2022
Staffing shortages, increased food costs, supply-chain issues. These remained hot topics on the hospitality scene this year, as the effects of the pandemic continue to be a burden on the industry. And yet despite all the challenges, we've reported over 250 new bar and restaurant openings in metro Denver in 2022, with a few still on the horizon. Getting into the business of feeding others is trickier than ever before, but passion continues to rule.
Westword
Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Five Favorite Recent Bites
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. I spent the last few weeks finalizing our latest editions of the...
Westword
Nonprofit Longer Tables Prepares to Host 5,280 Guests at a Mile-Long Table
“There was this huge lawn and oak trees, and one long 70-foot table. It was beautiful,” says Tim Jones, executive director of Longer Tables. “[There were] real place settings and wine glasses and decorations,” he continues, recalling his first table experience eight years ago, when Cari Jenkins invited him and many other strangers to come together for a meal. Through that experience, he met some of his now-closest friends. “They’re like family. I can’t imagine having never met them.”
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Westword
Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Even without snow, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with lighting displays and seasonal shows. But the action is not all holiday happenings; there are other events both serious and silly, including the start of what promises to be a blizzard of Denver election activities in the new year.
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
Westword
Rap Trio A$cension Is Gen Z's Answer to Old-School Hip-Hop
The spirit of old-school hip-hop collectives such as Wu-Tang Clan and N.W.A. is alive and well in A$cension, a trio formed by Aurora-based rappers Jupe$ (born Isaac Sarles), Don (Dontay Augustine) and Mr. Counted Out (Miguel Acevedo). The three Gen-Z MCs have somehow managed to nail a style of rap that peaked before they were even born, and have reinterpreted it in a way that appeals to hip-hop fans of all generations.
Westword
A Bagel Shop From Bakery Four Is the Latest Eatery Heading to Wheat Ridge
Is Denver's hottest food neighborhood about to become...Wheat Ridge? This northwest suburb in Jefferson County already has some gems — many of which serve up old-school Italian, like Mama Sannino's, Dolce Sicilia Italian Bakery, Belfiore Italian and Grammy's Goodies. Now, though, it's about to gain a buzzy new addition.
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Westword
Global Bubble Tea Brand Gong cha Opens First Colorado Store in Denver
“The business is very different from what we’ve been doing for the past ten years,” says Nam Vo, co-principal of Gong cha’s new Colorado territory. He and Phuong "Mindy" Thai are longtime partners in life and entrepreneurship. For the past decade, they’ve owned and operated several Denver-based Trendy Nails Salon & Spas locations. However, in November 2020, they began selling their businesses to raise capital for their newest venture: bubble tea.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
