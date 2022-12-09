ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
Lynyrd Skynrd and ZZ Top bringing tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A pair of iconic bands will be rocking out together at The Pavilion at Star Lake in September.Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will be bringing The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour to Burgettstown for a concert on Sunday, September 3.The two bands will be joined by special guest Uncle Kracker.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. 
How to see through mist in Valheim

The Mist in Valheim’s new biome, the Mistlands, is a beast to navigate through. Thankfully, the properly prepared player has a host of tools they can use to make traversing the Mistlands a lot easier. In this guide, we’ll show you the best ways to clear the mist in Valheim’s Mistlands.
Rare Harry Potter book kept in attic to be auctioned

A rare edition of the first Harry Potter book, never released to the public, is to be auctioned after being kept in an attic for a decade. One of only 15 copies, the leather-bound version signed by author JK Rowling was produced to mark the 15th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
