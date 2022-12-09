Read full article on original website
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil Hikes Share Buyback Plan To $50Bn
Exxon expanded its share-buyback program to $50Bn through 2024 after higher oil and gas prices boosted the energy giant's earnings this year. Exxon Mobil Corp. expanded its share-buyback program to $50 billion through 2024 after higher oil and natural gas prices boosted the US energy giant’s earnings this year.
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Vessel Bottleneck in Straits of Bosphorus
Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the vessel bottleneck in the Straits of Bosphorus, the effect of a European price cap on Russian crude, daily oil price moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
rigzone.com
Oil Rises as Traders Scoop up Bargains
Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $73 a barrel. Oil rallied Monday after prices plunged 11% last week to settle at the lowest price in 2022. Last week, crude closed below its nine-day relative strength index for three days, breaching a technical indicator that suggests oil is oversold and presents a good buying opportunity for some traders.
PV Tech
Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind
Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
CNET
Renewables Expected to Surpass Coal as Largest Source of Electricity by 2025
Renewable energy will surpass coal as the world's biggest source of electricity generation by 2025, according to the International Energy Agency's latest annual energy report Renewables 2022. Growth of the renewables sector is expected to almost double in the next five years, with renewable power capacity expanding to nearly 2,400...
rigzone.com
CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
Chinese state-owned giant CNOOC has started production from the Enping joint development projects. CNOOC said that the jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of around 90 meters. The main production facilities of the project include...
House Dems release documents showing oil industry digging in on fossil fuel investments
House Democrats, as part of their probe into Big Oil, on Friday released documents in which major oil companies detail their strategy to invest further in fossil fuel energy. Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are making the case that the documents show that the industry has “greenwashed” its public image — that…
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Only a third of large banks have cut emissions since 2017. These five stood out.
Despite a surge in interest in the financial world in climate change in the past five years, only about a third of the world’s largest financial institutions have cut their greenhouse gas emissions, according to data provided to Callaway Climate Insights from Physis Investments in Boston. Among the 110 largest global financial institutions ranked by market value, […]
marketplace.org
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world’s electricity
The International Energy Agency released a report this week saying renewables would overtake coal and become the world’s biggest source of electricity generation by 2025. Coal generates more than a third of the world’s electricity, more than any other source, but the International Energy Agency said that’s going to change soon.
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
kalkinemedia.com
Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream features on WWF Renewable Scorecard
As Australia makes serious strides to become a renewable energy superpower, a great amount of battery waste across the nation is expected. Let us explore how Envirostream is faring on the fronts of recycling and the circular economy. Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Australia Limited...
gcaptain.com
KPI OceanConnect on Asia’s marine fuels market
By Jesper Sørensen, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Singapore and Susanna Lai, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Hong Kong. Shipping’s energy transition is a defining time for the industry. Transformative in how global supply chains operate, with myriad risks for those that fail to adapt, but also great opportunities for organisations that seize the potential change always brings.
rigzone.com
Price Cap Will Take a Few Months for Traders to Understand
The new paradigm surrounding Russia's ability to move crude on the market will take a few months for traders themselves to understand. — The price cap is a new mechanism that traders did not properly price in, and the new paradigm surrounding Russia’s ability to move crude on the market will take a few months for traders themselves to understand.
rigzone.com
Zephyr Secures Funds For Paradox Project
Zephyr Energy has signed an amended cooperation agreement with the DoE, securing an additional $1 million for the Paradox project. — ZephyrEnergy has signed an amended cooperation agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy and its National Energy Technology Laboratory securing an additional $1 million in non-dilutive research grant funding.
maritime-executive.com
Hyundai Will Design Ammonia FSRU to Develop Import Industry
South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and its shipbuilding division Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering are looking to build early expertise in the handling of ammonia anticipating a rapidly emerging market in the coming years. Working on projects, including one with the Korea National Oil Corporation, they look to develop systems for the handling of the import of ammonia including the first floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) designed specifically for the unique challenges of handling ammonia.
rigzone.com
Aramco in Talks with Investors on $110B Gas Project
Aramco has started talks with potential backers for its $110 billion Jafurah gas development, according to people familiar with the matter. — Saudi Aramco has started talks with potential backers for its $110 billion Jafurah gas development, according to people familiar with the matter, as the oil producer plans to exploit one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
