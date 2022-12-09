Read full article on original website
‘Special Needs Day with Santa’ returns for third year in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the third year in a row, the Clay County “Christmas in the Park” group hosted families for their “Special Needs with Santa” event on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Brazil. The event was inspired by a kindergarten teacher in...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread of bird flu among commercial turkey populations in the Wabash Valley. According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock was determined to be at high risk for exposure to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu.
Traffic Alert: Portion of Honey Creek Drive closed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who regularly utilize the west entrance into the Haute City Center area of businesses will need to find another way this week. City officials have announced the closure of a portion of Honey Creek Drive starting Wednesday. The section of the road stretches...
Senator Deery visits Rosedale Elem. to meet new robot
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana state senator visited a local elementary school Wednesday to see how technology is helping children with communication skills. Rosedale Elementary School has a robot called “Milo” from Robokind. Milo was designed to interact with children on the autism spectrum, but can help any child who needs assistance with communication.
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
VCSC Superintendent provides update on ongoing racial harassment investigation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth provided an update on where things stand regarding an investigation into racial harassment allegations at West Vigo High School. Speaking following the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Haworth said the school board had been given an overview...
Officials weigh $3 billion investment into Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – $3 billion worth of investment could come to Sullivan County. Sullivan County Commissioners approved economic development agreements with five solar companies and one power plant that combines for over $3 billion worth of investment. Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said that these are exciting...
