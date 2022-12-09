Read full article on original website
2023 Bears LB Pledge Taurean York De-Commits | Baylor Recruiting Tracker
Baylor Bears Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Bear news as Baylor looks to improve on an already impressive class.
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York decommits from Baylor
Temple High School linebacker Taurean York announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor. The three-star recruit had committed to Baylor in February. The NCAA early signing period begins Dec. 21. York became the second recruit in the 2023 class to decommit from Baylor during the past week after...
Austin Novosad Set for Early Enrollment at Baylor
Why not get a head start? Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad plans to enroll early and get his career in Waco started this January. The Dripping Springs product has closed his high school chapter, and his sites are set on McLane Stadium. "In January, I'm going to play in the All-American Bowl ...
Baylor Freshman Keyonte George Is Even Better Than Advertised
George, a five-star recruit and projected top-10 draft pick, has contributed in all facets of the game.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Crawford Pirates football team rallies together for teammate
CRAWFORD, Texas — There is some big spirit out of Crawford. A dominant dream season was cut one game too short as the Crawford Pirates fell to Hawley in the state semifinals on Thursday. But that night, it was more than a game. "They were gonna step up and...
Boerne faces China Spring in first-ever high school football championship
The district is giving schools the day off to go support the Greyhounds.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
WacoTrib.com
Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco
Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WacoTrib.com
Amazon education program opens door to McLennan Community College
Workers at Amazon’s Waco fulfillment center may find their employment opens doors for further education through McLennan Community College with Amazon picking up as much as $5,250 in annual fees and tuition. Amazon recently approved an agreement with MCC that recognizes the community college and, through its University Center,...
Gatesville Messenger
Chief Gohlke saying farewell to Gatesville PD
A career in law enforcement is something that intrigued Nathan Gohlke since childhood, but after 31 years in that line of work - including 29 as a licensed peace officer — he will be hanging up the badge and working in an entirely different career. Gohlke was sworn in...
fox44news.com
H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
KWTX
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
KWTX
New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
KWTX
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case
A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,999
Immaculate 3/2 in China Spring ISD! This inviting and well maintained property is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living room and kitchen are spacious and inviting with tons of natural light, large breakfast area and additional bar seating, and well-designed cooking space with an abundance of workspace and storage, granite countertops, and a great pantry. You'll love the isolated master suite with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, tiled shower, and dual vanities. The two guest bedrooms are large with great closet space. Privacy fenced backyard with storage shed offers plenty of room to play, and relax under your oversized covered patio. Additional features include large laundry room, 2" wood blinds throughout, crown molding in main areas, newly stained fencing, storm door and fresh paint. This home is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. Your new home awaits at 9416 Cold Springs Drive!
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
247Sports
