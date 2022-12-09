Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Liberty Track/XC Signs 4 for 2023-24
Just after opening its 2022-23 indoor track & field season, Liberty has secured commitments from the first four newcomers to its 2023-24 squad. Ryann Aycock, Paige Greenhagel, Katie Urbine and Kellen Kimes have signed national letters of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are very...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Limestone
• Liberty (3-5) will play host to Limestone (6-5, 1-1 SAC) on Thursday for the Lady Flames’ first home game since Nov. 17 and their final non-conference home tilt. • The Lady Flames have only faced the Saints once previously. Liberty topped Limestone 68-38 on Nov. 28, 2017 at the Vines Center.
Liberty News
Gymnasts show plenty of potential in season’s first practice competition
To provide team members an opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive format before Christmas break, Liberty University first-year gymnastics Head Coach Jessie Lowe staged an exhibition performance on Sunday afternoon out of Balance Gymnastics & Fitness in Concord, Va. “All of our athletes did really well,” said Lowe...
Liberty News
Liberty Falls to Oral Roberts 84-70, Monday Night
Liberty committed a season-high 20 turnovers in an 84-70 setback to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, Monday evening at Mabee Center. The Flames led 42-38 at the half, but the Golden Eagles flipped the script in the second half while shooting 55.6 percent (15-of-27) over the final 20 minutes to outpace Liberty 46-28.
Liberty News
Sports analytics volunteer plays invaluable role for Lady Flames Volleyball
At Liberty University, senior Matt Palmer has found a dream athletics position assisting the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball team in a unique way. As the team’s technical coordinator, Palmer sits courtside for every match, keeping stats and informing Head Coach Trevor Johnson of any trends and in-game analytics the team should know. He also watches film before each match (of the Lady Flames and the opponent), collecting up to 90 pages of stats and notes from his own observations and the software Volleymetrics and condensing it into a 10-page report for Johnson as part of his pre-match preparation.
Liberty News
School of Music groups bring ‘A Liberty Christmas’ to Washington, D.C.
Two Liberty University School of Music ensemble vocal groups, LU Praise and Shine, assembled in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for “A Liberty Christmas” at the Museum of the Bible’s World Stage Theater. The evening showcased a wide array of Christmas classics, such as “Glory to God,” “I...
