At Liberty University, senior Matt Palmer has found a dream athletics position assisting the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball team in a unique way. As the team’s technical coordinator, Palmer sits courtside for every match, keeping stats and informing Head Coach Trevor Johnson of any trends and in-game analytics the team should know. He also watches film before each match (of the Lady Flames and the opponent), collecting up to 90 pages of stats and notes from his own observations and the software Volleymetrics and condensing it into a 10-page report for Johnson as part of his pre-match preparation.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO