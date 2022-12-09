ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

entrepreneurshiplife.com

Investment Project of Real Estate in Thailand: Things to Check out Before Sealing the Deal

Real estate in Thailand is a great investment opportunity, as it offers investors the chance to benefit from its growing economy and population. However, there are some important considerations that should be taken into account before sealing the deal on any real estate investment project in Thailand. Related posts you...
thededicatedhouse.com

How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate Investing

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you know what it means to invest?. To invest is to put money into an opportunity, product, or service to get more money back. Every time you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you’re investing in a cup of coffee. The company is purchasing the raw materials to make the cup of coffee and the used space for the cup of coffee. You’re helping them create the cup of coffee, and you’re investing in it.
TheConversationAU

Build-to-rent is seen as affordable, but it's yet to help those most in need

Australians desperately need more affordable homes, particularly homes for rent. The prospect of home ownership is rapidly receding for many people, especially younger generations (as the chart below shows). More people than ever are being forced into a tight rental market. Making things worse, many traditional providers of residential rentals, the “mum and dad” investors, are selling their investments to take the capital gains. Read more: Do tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe...
The Associated Press

SelectDB Cloud was Launched: More Cloud Less Cost

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Beijing Flywheel Data Technology Co., Ltd officially launched SelectDB Cloud – a new cloud data warehouse designed to help organizations boost their data analytics effectiveness. It is a cloud native real-time data warehouse based on the open resource database Apache Doris, and features easy-to-use, high-performance and single unified. SelectDB Cloud is available on multiple clouds and till now it has been launched on AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005874/en/ SelectDB Cloud was Launched: More Cloud Less Cost (Photo: Business Wire)

