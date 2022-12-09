Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.

9 DAYS AGO