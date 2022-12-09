ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
The Independent

Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month

Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
CBS News

Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
CNN

The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Phone Arena

The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in

T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
Apple Insider

Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more

Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
makeuseof.com

What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
pocketnow.com

VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
pocketnow.com

Moto G Play 2023 announced: Here are the price and specs

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Motorola announced its latest budget device to join the lineup of affordable and budget-oriented smartphones, the Moto G Play 2023. The latest device comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, an upgraded dual-camera sensor on the back, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.
TechRadar

Massive Best Buy sale drops this Samsung 60-inch 4K TV to just $399.99

Best Buy has launched a 3-day holiday sale and we've just spotted a can't-be-missed deal on a big-screen 4K TV. For a limited time, you can get this Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $399.99 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen for this particular model and an incredible price for a 60-inch 4K TV.

