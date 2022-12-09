Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Billings superintendent invites Colorado activist to talk teens and marijuana
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham says his concern for drugs in schools led him to invite a woman from an organization in Denver to talk about the effects of marijuana on children.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
$1M bond set for Billings woman charged with satanic 'initiation' murder
Nina Mel Cochran, 32, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide.
montanarightnow.com
Tester, VA undersecretary huddle with Montana veterans about PACT Act
The VA undersecretary for health said Friday the agency was ramping up to reach out to Montana’s veterans, hoping they will use the new PACT Act to help them with benefits they were promised, improving health care in the community and expanding access to mental health care. Dr. Shereef...
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
yourbigsky.com
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
yourbigsky.com
Gas prices plunge again in Billings
Great news headed into the weekend, gas prices have dropped again in Billings and surrounding cities. According to Gasbuudy.com, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.19. The average price was $3.39 per gallon on Monday; the price per gallon has dropped 20-cents per gallon in just five days.
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lodge Grass guys, Huntley Project girls roll at Class B Tipoff
LOCKWOOD — The Lodge Grass guys and Huntley Project girls picked up blowout victories on Saturday evening in Lockwood at the Class B Tipoff tournament. Watch the highlights in the video above.
yourbigsky.com
Santa Claus is coming to town; Sleigh at Billings Doubletree Sunday
Santa just gave us a ring from the North Pole to let us know he’ll be dropping by the DoubleTree in downtown Billings Sunday!. You know he’s making a list and checking it twice!. He’ll be at the Billings downtown Doubletree from 1-3pm December 11 in the Christmas...
Brand new car: SUV winner announced in Billings Education Foundation raffle
The winner of a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was drawn Friday at Denny Menholt Chevrolet during the Billings Education Foundation's fifth annual SUV raffle.
