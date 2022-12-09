It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.15, or -0.20%, to $75.01. The Activision Blizzard Inc. has recorded 210,922 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Crash Bandicoot Returns in All-new Team Based, Four vs. Four, Competitive Showdown, Crash Team Rumble™.

18 HOURS AGO