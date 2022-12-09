Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
parktelegraph.com
An Evaluation Of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Prospects
After-hours trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock's consolidated last price remained same to $3.12. The Quotient Technology Inc. has recorded 4,741 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Quotient Completes $105 Million Non-Dilutive Debt Financing.
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) To Make Big Moves
After-hours trades for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.13, or 0.33%, to $39.36. The Enbridge Inc. has recorded 10,475 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France's First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, Is Now Fully Operational.
parktelegraph.com
The Question Is Whether To Buy Or Not To Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)
After-hours trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock's consolidated last price remained same to $558.14. The Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has recorded 76,227 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Thermo Fisher Scientific Raises Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target on Path to Net-zero Emissions.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
parktelegraph.com
Is Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Still On The Rise?
After-hours trades for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.18, or -0.39%, to $45.83. The Alteryx Inc. has recorded 7,762 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Alteryx Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in MANTA.
parktelegraph.com
Insights Into Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Exposure By Institutions
After-hours trades for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.15, or -0.20%, to $75.01. The Activision Blizzard Inc. has recorded 210,922 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Crash Bandicoot Returns in All-new Team Based, Four vs. Four, Competitive Showdown, Crash Team Rumble™.
parktelegraph.com
Is Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) The Best Stock To Invest In?
After-hours trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.0002, or 0.03%, to $0.6515. The Offerpad Solutions Inc. has recorded 12,092 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Offerpad Among Top 100 Businesses Honored by Chandler Chamber of Commerce.
parktelegraph.com
Are Things Looking Up For Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)?
After-hours trades for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.62, or -2.20%, to $27.50. The Huntsman Corporation has recorded 8,103 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Dividend.
parktelegraph.com
What Are The Chances Of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Becoming A Clear Buy?
After-hours trades for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock's consolidated last price remained same to $182.51. The Verisk Analytics Inc. has recorded 242,329 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Insurance Product Management Gets Easier Thanks to Verisk's Mozart Form Composer® Integration with FilingRamp.
parktelegraph.com
What Are The Chances Of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Becoming A Clear Buy?
After-hours trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.44, or 0.26%, to $171.50. The Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has recorded 180,700 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Health Benefit Cost Rose 3.2% in 2022, but Employers See Bigger Increases Ahead, Mercer Survey.
parktelegraph.com
Is TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Still On The Rise?
After-hours trades for TAL Education Group (TAL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.03, or 0.45%, to $6.64. The TAL Education Group has recorded 6,073,064 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
parktelegraph.com
BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
After-hours trades for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.10, or -1.27%, to $7.80. The BioVie Inc. has recorded 23,096 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that BioVie Issues Letter to Shareholders.
3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now
Generating strong operating cash flows, these businesses may be trading at a major discount to their long-term potential.
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
This investment is a typical play from the Oracle's playbook.
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
The pharmaceutical company prepared well as Humira approaches its patent cliff next year.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
