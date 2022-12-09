ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelocalnews.com

Cost saving Christmas activities

The holiday season tends to be an expensive adventure no matter how you cut it. This year, the financial pinch feels tighter than ever for many families as so many people are changing careers, regaining their financial footing post-Covid, and learning how to manage the rapidly inflating prices on everything. Just when our wallets begin to recover from back-to-school spending, the holidays arrive. The holiday season should be filled with love, light, and magic, and yet, many of us find ourselves stressing about money and shopping. This week, take a minute to breathe and remember that Christmas only comes once a year, and regardless of your financial situation, the magic of the holidays can still be experienced.
Evie M.

Christmas never ends in this cool little Florida town

The famous Santa Statue in Christmas, FloridaRusty Clark on Openverse.org. I'm not sure about you, but when the Christmas spirit is in the air, it drums up the need for me to get cozy and watch or learn about some mysteries. I'm not entirely sure. Maybe it's because my family's go-to holiday movie was Home Alone 2 and I've spent thirty years watching ten-year-old Macaulay Culkin figure out how to take down two hair-brained robbers or not, but December is the time to be mystified.
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
kfrxfm.com

Woman Cheats Every Christmas

One woman asks Santa for some Strange for Christmas and apparently, he always delivers! Katie, the only name she provided, lives in the UK and cheats on her husband every Christmas. She said her husband does not like to participate in the holidays so she finds someone else who will. Read more HERE.
Talking With Tami

It’s December, Christmas And Ten Things!

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, well kinda lol! Minus the snow and all the hustle and bustle! So much is going on this month and one of the most happiest things is my son turns 23-years-old! I can’t believe my son is growing up right before my eyes! He is the one behind the lens most times in images that you see of me in photo shoots etc. I put a camera in his hand at five years old and he has been shooting ever since! Now does he like it, I think he’d rather be off gaming which is his true passion but at least he has this to fall back on lol. Welder by trade and such a lovely human being, happy birthday Pootie!
The Bedford Citizen

Ask Aunt Laura: Secret to making your holiday lights twinkle

Located inside your newly purchased box of holiday string lights is a little package of spare bulbs with some directions. Do you toss that aside, or maybe even toss it away? The little red spare bulb in that package actually contains ‘special powers’ turning your static display into one that twinkles. Who knew?
SheKnows

The Christmas Wrapping Paper Organizer Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’ Is on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Break out the Mariah Carey — the most wonderful time of year is upon us. If you’re a fan of the gift-giving season, then you’ve been waiting all year to bust out the wrapping paper and ribbon and get the festivities started. And if you’re anything like us, those very supplies have been hastily hidden in a box somewhere that you may or may not find before mid-December, which also means you may or may not restock on items you...
purewow.com

Get Ready: Your Dream Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals Are Here (But Not for Long)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. With Christmas less than three weeks away, you're most likely making a list and checking it twice. Maybe you've done...
hotelnewsme.com

DELIVEROO’S TEAL SANTA IS COMING TO THIS YEAR’S FESTIVE RIPE MARKET

Christmas time is near and the festive cheer echoing across the city is living proof! As everyone goes about making the most of this wonderful time of the year, Deliveroo has decided to add in its exciting dash of teal to make the celebrations… truly santapplause-worthy! To spread the buzz in the most refreshing way, Deliveroo’s very own teal Santa will be making his way to the community’s most loved weekend destination – the festive Ripe Market!
Variety

The Home From ‘A Christmas Story’ Is Up for Sale — But Not to Just Anybody, Owner Shares

What holiday gift do you get the man who already owns the most iconic building in Christmas film history? His first tattoo, apparently. Brian Jones, who owns the beloved Cleveland house that served as rambunctious Ralphie Parker’s residence in the 1983 feature “A Christmas Story,” is taking this interview inside of a tattoo parlor, meeting with the artist that will engrave his first ink: the iconic fishnet-sporting leg lamp that’s one of the seasonal staple’s most enduring images. It’s an appropriate graphic for Jones, as he began his unique but popular business by first selling replicas of “Story’s” leggy light...

Comments / 0

Community Policy