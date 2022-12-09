ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Controversial Georgia HS state championship finish goes viral

The Sandy Creek High School Patriots of Tyrone, Georgia defeated Cedar Grove High School Saints of Tyrone, Georgia in the state’s 3A High School Football Championship Game on Saturday. Sandy Creek came away with a 21-17 win. The winning score came with less than a minute left. That score was controversial — going viral for all of the wrong reasons.
TYRONE, GA
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson could sign with major Braves rival in free agency?

Dansby Swanson may be going the way of ex-teammate Freddie Freeman. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the free agent shortstop Swanson appears to be a possibility for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Swanson, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2022, remains unsigned after spending the first seven seasons of his career on the Atlanta Braves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
ELLENWOOD, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State loses commitment from Georgia DB for class of 2023

Michigan State suffered the loss of one commitment Saturday evening for the 2023 recruiting class. The decision comes from Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Hood is the No. 60 CB nationally for the cycle.
EAST LANSING, MI

