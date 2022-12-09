Read full article on original website
Atlanta Falcons ‘anticipate’ placing Marcus Mariota on injured reserve
Marcus Mariota has lost his starting job with the Atlanta Falcons. Now his season may be over. The quarterback, who has been benched in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder, has what Atlanta coach Arthur Smith described as a chronic knee injury and the team is expected to move him to injured reserve.
Georgia High School Ref Might Have Made The Worst Call In The History Of Football
The line judge (L or LJ) assists the head linesman/down judge at the other end of the line of scrimmage, looking for possible offsides, encroachment and other fouls before the snap. As the play develops, line judges are responsible for the action near their sideline, including whether a player is out of bounds.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Controversial Georgia HS state championship finish goes viral
The Sandy Creek High School Patriots of Tyrone, Georgia defeated Cedar Grove High School Saints of Tyrone, Georgia in the state’s 3A High School Football Championship Game on Saturday. Sandy Creek came away with a 21-17 win. The winning score came with less than a minute left. That score was controversial — going viral for all of the wrong reasons.
Dansby Swanson could sign with major Braves rival in free agency?
Dansby Swanson may be going the way of ex-teammate Freddie Freeman. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the free agent shortstop Swanson appears to be a possibility for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Swanson, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2022, remains unsigned after spending the first seven seasons of his career on the Atlanta Braves.
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
Peach Bowl CEO Stokan on Georgia-OSU: 'We could not have written a better script'
Over the course of Ohio State’s football history, the Buckeyes have played in 54 postseason bowl games. OSU has played in 13 different bowl games and seen postseason action in 15 different cities. But there will be a new bowl added to the list on Dec. 31 as No....
Florida State to host multiple Transfer Portal prospects on campus for second straight weekend
The Seminoles continue to flex their recruiting muscles in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Michigan State loses commitment from Georgia DB for class of 2023
Michigan State suffered the loss of one commitment Saturday evening for the 2023 recruiting class. The decision comes from Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Hood is the No. 60 CB nationally for the cycle.
