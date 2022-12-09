Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson marries Mallory Pugh at Lake Oconee
Bride plays forward for Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Brewers land catcher William Contreras and two pitchers in a three-team trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have finally landed that elusive front-line catcher they’ve been seeking. As part of a three-team trade, the Brewers acquired William Contreras, a first-time all-star this past season, from the Atlanta Braves as well as minor-league reliever Justin Yeager on Monday. ...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!
The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
Cardinals introduce Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals introduced Willson Contreras, at a Friday news conference. Contreras will replace Yadier Molina.
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Tigers still eyeing several veterans options in free agency
The Tigers have a lot of upgrades to make following a 96-loss season, and the club is exploring several veteran options on the free agent market. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports that such players as Seth Lugo, Adam Frazier, Brian Anderson, and Edwin Rios have all drawn interest from the Tigers, and Wil Myers is also on the radar, but “the Tigers aren’t viewed as a frontrunner for Myers.”
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
Boston Red Sox ‘very actively’ exploring trade market, 3 potential targets
The Boston Red Sox struck out on re-signing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and with the top MLB free agents coming
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Anthopoulos again shows confidence in Vaughn Grissom starting
Before the season, I said multiple times that there was next to no chance that Vaughn Grissom would open next season as the starting shortstop for the Braves. It’s not because I didn’t believe in his game, either. Grissom is oozing with potential, and I was one of the first people raving about him as he tore up the minor leagues. With that being said, he struggled to end last season offensively, and defensively, there were always questions about whether he would stick at short. Asking him to fill Dansby Swanson‘s shoes as the starting shortstop on a team with World Series aspirations isn’t exactly easing a young player into things. Which is why I never thought the Braves would even think about it, but I was wrong. Not only are they thinking about it, but it very well may be their top option right now.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be returning one of the most beloved players of the previous two decades despite what appeared to be mutual interest. Catcher Christian Vázquez has signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be in the $30 million range.
MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft
Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft? Sportsnaut’s latest 2023 MLB mock draft 2023 dives
News and Notes: A reunion with Liam Hendriks could make sense, the catching market is heating up, and more!
NEWS AND NOTES, NEWS AND NOTES, NEWS AND NOTES. Yup, the morning calls for a News and Notes, which recaps rumours and news from the previous day. Will the Jays have a reunion with a former their former reliever? A few more moves were made yesterday, limiting the Jays’ options moving forward, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn’t finished playing baseball in 2022. Let’s start with Liam Hendriks.
REPORT: Chicago Bears running backs expected to change soon
The lineup for the Chicago Bears running backs should change. Different combinations of Chicago Bears running backs have been used since Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve. The Bears went to rookie Trestan Ebner in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He had a rough game averaging just 1.3 yards per rush in the Bears’ loss. That change at the number two slot for running back wouldn’t be the last one of the year.
