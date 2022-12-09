A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy passed away Monday evening after being involved in a crash while working traffic. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Williamsport Pike. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department later issued a statement saying Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was killed as he was working traffic as the crash happened.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO