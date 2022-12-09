ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury County deputy killed in motor vehicle crash

A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy passed away Monday evening after being involved in a crash while working traffic. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Williamsport Pike. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department later issued a statement saying Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was killed as he was working traffic as the crash happened.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Milestone reached, game lost

Auden Slaughter's jumper three minutes into the second half of Friday's game against visiting Mt. Pleasant put the Santa Fe sophomore over 1,000 points for his career. Slaughter finished with 31 points in the Wildcats' 70-60 loss, giving him 1,016 points in 50 high school games.
SANTA FE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy