Costco plans to open up a net of 24 stores this fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during a company earnings call Thursday. According to Galanti, seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco's fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco's first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer's first store in Sweden.

4 DAYS AGO