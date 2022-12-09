Read full article on original website
Related
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%
In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.
msn.com
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Costco plans to open up a net of 24 stores this fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during a company earnings call Thursday. According to Galanti, seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco's fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco's first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer's first store in Sweden.
Costco First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog
Costco (COST) - Get Free Report reported what some considered disappointing sales numbers in November. That has sent its stock slightly down as it ignited concerns over whether the chain would underperform the holiday season. Sales numbers, of course, aren't really the story for the chain, Instead, the big numbers...
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November
Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
3 VPs Added to Dollar General After Announces to Open 1000+ Stores Next Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsightand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Thefts at Walmart Could Lead to Price Jumps, Store Closures, CEO Says
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said theft is becoming a bigger issue at stores across the U.S. If the problem continues, it could lead to store closures and price jumps, McMillon said. Walmart stores across the U.S. are grappling with an uptick in shoplifting that could lead to higher prices and...
Nearly Half of All Grocery Shoppers Are Switching Merchants
As prices continue to skyrocket, consumers are abandoning their go-to grocers in search of savings. Research from the October edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in September, finds that 47% of consumers are switching to cheaper merchants.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Says Organized Retail Theft Could Lead to Stores Closing
Retail theft is up, per The National Retail Federation — and Walmart is no exception.
Update: Sally Beauty Supply Permanently Closing 350 Stores Before End of Year
One of the most highly-trafficked of all beauty retailers continues to cut locations prior to 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SallyBeautyHoldings.com, GlobeSt.com, and WOKV.com.
ValueWalk
Costco vs Amazon: An End Of The Year Showdown
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both giants in their respective industry sectors, but while they may approach their commercial businesses differently, they have a lot of similarities. And as the end of the year approaches, it appears their stocks may have a few similarities as well. ESG Isn’t...
via.news
Groupon Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell by a staggering 15.56% in 5 sessions from $8.72 at -15.56, to $7.36 at 14:57 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.68% to $11,032.88, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Retail fixtures: Industry trends & projections
Retailers and consumers alike continue to embrace the “phygital” concept, a combination of physical/brick-and-mortar stores and digital experience. And despite inventory shortages and rising prices, they’re also embracing the shopping experience. Zebra Technologies’ 15th Annual Global Shoppers Study found 78% of in-store and 76% of online shoppers...
Happi
NPD Says Prestige Beauty Continues to Post Growth
This holiday season as inflationary fears persist, promotions are a handy lever retailers can pull to entice shoppers to spend, which will reduce inventory during and after the holidays. Prestige beauty appears to be the outlier among the general merchandise retail industries tracked by The NPD Group, posting growth in...
Rent the Runway Pounces on Retail’s Inventory Problem
Rent the Runway is seeing a bit of positive momentum amid a restructuring that laid off 24 percent of corporate employees, offering a rosier full-year outlook than originally anticipated. RTR’s third quarter saw revenue increase 31 percent to $77.4 million on net losses of $36.1 million, with sales surpassing Wall Street estimates by $4.5 million and losses more than halving from the year prior. In the time since the company reported its earnings on Wednesday, the company has seen its stock price rise, nearly doubling to $2.54 per share as of 3 p.m. Friday. In a Nutshell: Rent the Runway anticipates revenue of...
Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald Says Black Friday Was the Company’s ‘Biggest Day Ever’
Despite lowering its fourth-quarter earnings guidance on Thursday, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald told investors on the company’s earnings call yesterday that this holiday season is off to a strong start. “Black Friday was the biggest day ever in our history in terms of revenue and traffic driven by our results in both North America and around the world,” McDonald said. “I’m pleased with our results and performance over the extended Thanksgiving weekend and as we start the holiday season.” Still the Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand outlined a weak outlook for its upcoming Q4. Lululemon now projects net revenue to be between...
Comments / 0