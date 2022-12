Coming off a huge win at Houston on Saturday, Alabama had to face another tough test as Memphis came to town. Fortunately the Tide was up to the challenge. It was evident early in the contest that this would be a physical affair. The Tigers are aggressive on defense, which worked out well for them for the most part but also piled up a few fouls. It was the kind of game that Nimari Burnett would have thrived in but, sadly, it was announced before the game that he will be out for a while after undergoing wrist surgery. The Tide didn’t shoot it particularly well from either the field or the line, but took a 36-33 lead into the half thanks to 12 points from Mark Sears and some fine defense of their own.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO