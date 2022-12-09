Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Related
Nottingham MD
Baltimore father, son convicted of theft after running Ponzi-like investment scheme
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Monday announced the convictions of Eugene Fusting, 79, and Christopher Ian Fusting, 52, of Baltimore relating to their operation of a Ponzi-like investment scheme between 2012 and 2019. Eugene and Christopher Fusting were found guilty of Theft Scheme Over $100,000 and...
WBAL Radio
Defense in midshipman mom's murder expected to begin Monday
The defense is expected to start presenting its case on Monday at the trial of an Annapolis man charged with killing the mother of a Naval Academy Midshipman. Jurors have heard nine days of prosecution testimony, including video evidence and voicemails that prosecutors believe placed Angelo Harrod at the scene of the shooting and fired the stray bullet that shot and killed Michelle Cummings.
mocoshow.com
Father and Son Convicted of Theft for Operation of Ponzi Scheme Involving Family and Friends in Baltimore
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the convictions of Eugene Fusting, 79, and Christopher Ian Fusting, 52, of Baltimore relating to their operation of a Ponzi-like investment scheme between 2012 and 2019. Eugene and Christopher Fusting were found guilty of Theft Scheme Over $100,000 and Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme Over $100,000 after pleading guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced both Eugene and Christopher Fusting to 30 years in prison, all of which were suspended. Eugene will serve 18-months of home detention and Christopher will serve 12-months of home detention. Judge Phinn also ordered the Fustings to serve 5 years of supervised probation and pay restitution in the amount of $808,745.00.
Woman accused of intimidating Timothy Reynolds murder witness
A Baltimore woman is accused of witness intimidation in connection to the Timothy Reynolds murder case.
Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
Maryland man accused of killing wife after requesting welfare check
WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife after requesting a welfare check at his home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
26-Year-Old Shot In The Head And Killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man that took place in Southern Baltimore late last night. Shortly after 11 pm, police arrived at the 3900 Block of South Hanover Street after receiving a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced at the scene. At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released. Police have not identified a suspect as of yet, and are unsure of the motive behind the shooting. If you The post 26-Year-Old Shot In The Head And Killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Minors Tied To Towson High School Threats In Baltimore; One Charged, One Pending: Police
Authorities say that a pair of minors are responsible for the recent threats made targeting Towson High School in Baltimore as they sought to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile.The Baltimore County Police Department announced on Saturday, Dec. 10 that the agency has brought closure to the threat in…
Father-son duo convicted of theft, stole over $800,000 in Ponzi-like scheme
Attorney General Brian Frosh announced convictions of a father-son duo relating to their operation of a Ponzi-like investment scheme between 2012 and 2019.
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
Police Release Name Of Young Baltimore Man Fatally Shot In Head
Police have identified the young man fatally shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Tremaine Thomas, Jr., 26, was found with gunshot wounds to the head around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 3900 block of S. Hanover Street, according to Baltimore police. Medics rushed to Thomas, who...
30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Serial Bank Robber Who Repeatedly Violated Supervised Release In Gaithersburg Sentenced: DOJ
A serial bank robber who was serving out the final months of her sentence for a previous offense in Maryland couldn’t help but get back to her old ways and will spend decades behind bars after being busted targeting branches in Montgomery County. Christopher Michael Cline, also known as...
Victim identified in fatal DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone Records
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane ChaudryPhoto byState's Attorney Office. Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, age 43, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Chaudry admitted that he committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say. The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.
One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting
One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed
BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
Comments / 0