BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man that took place in Southern Baltimore late last night. Shortly after 11 pm, police arrived at the 3900 Block of South Hanover Street after receiving a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced at the scene. At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released. Police have not identified a suspect as of yet, and are unsure of the motive behind the shooting. If you The post 26-Year-Old Shot In The Head And Killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO