ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NZ loses to Spain, Britain beats Australia at Cape Town 7s

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand was upset by Spain 14-10 in the opening game of its Cape Town Sevens title defense on Friday.

Spain scored two converted tries against two not converted by a New Zealand side down a man after Tone Ng Shiu was sent off.

Manu Moreno slipped a tackle on the left wing for a try at the end of the first half. The extras from Juan Martinez put Spain 7-0 up at the interval.

Regan Ware hit back for New Zealand then Spain captain Juan Ramos stepped past three defenders to score and converted his own try.

Moses Leo scored late but New Zealand lost to Spain for only the second time in the sevens world series; the first was in 2019 in Vancouver.

World series champion Australia lost to Britain 21-19. Australia led 19-14 until the last minute, when Britain’s Femi Sofolarin broke from inside his own 22 and streaked away up the middle to the posts. Kaleem Barreto slotted the match-winning conversion.

The men played only one match each while the women played two; Unbeaten were Australia, New Zealand, France, United States, Fiji and Ireland.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Slovakia Signs $1.37 Billion Deal for 152 CV90s under Government-to-Government Agreement

STOCKHOLM & FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- As part of a government-to-government agreement between Sweden and the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic has signed a $1.37 billion (€1.3 billion) agreement for the delivery of 152 CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from BAE Systems. The CV90s will be produced and delivered in several configurations with the full cooperation of Slovak industry including ZTS - ŠPECIÁL as the main industry partner to BAE Systems. Other Slovak state-owned and private companies will take critical roles in producing the vehicles and supporting the program in the longer term. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005074/en/ Slovakia has signed a $1.37 billion deal for 152 CV90s from BAE Systems under a government-to-government agreement. (Credit: BAE Systems)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Morocco faces France in politically charged WCup semifinal

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country’s history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.
The Associated Press

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary. “It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then you get something like this.” Referring to her barely suppressed “fury, my anger, my sorrow,” Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that “European democracy is under attack.” While they convened in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly’s other seat in Brussels.
The Associated Press

Analysis: Plans in works for USA Basketball's World Cup team

The final roster is still months away. It might be May, June or even July before USA Basketball knows which 12 NBA players will be on the team that’s headed to compete at the World Cup in the Philippines next summer. That certainly doesn’t mean the Americans are sitting and waiting. Let the recruiting begin. The braintrust for the U.S. — managing director Grant Hill, national team director Sean Ford and coach Steve Kerr — is already well into the process of trying to get players thinking about wearing the red, white and blue at the World Cup in 2023 as well as the Paris Olympics in 2024. “So far, it’s been really good, some really positive momentum,” Hill said. “I’ve engaged with those who’ve been a part of the program in recent years, then also some who haven’t and have emerged as fantastic players that we feel would fit in the international game. It’s very different than our game. It’s been fun, but it’s kind of a delicate dance.”
The Associated Press

Costa Rica tightens overwhelmed asylum system

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica, one of the world’s great refuges for people fleeing persecution, is tightening its generous asylum policies in the face of an overwhelmed system. President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May, said Costa Rica’s system is being abused by economic...
The Associated Press

Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric pulled his shirt up over his face as he trudged over to the sideline. Croatia’s red-and-white-clad fans recognized the sorrowful significance of the moment and rose up to applaud the diminutive midfielder who is probably their nation’s greatest ever player. Argentina’s boisterous supporters soon followed suit at Lusail Stadium, honoring an opponent who is likely appearing at his last World Cup. Substituted in the 81st minute on Tuesday, with his team trailing by three goals, it effectively marked the end of Modric’s World Cup era. Croatia ended up losing to Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals, four years after the team lost to France in the final.
The Associated Press

Earthquakes hit Indonesia’s Bali island; no casualties

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake and two aftershocks hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake was centered 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Amlapura, a...
Reuters

Mexico, the deadliest country for journalists in 2022: watchdog

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico is the country where most journalists were killed in 2022, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday in a report that documented alarming evidence of kidnappings, assaults and arrests of media workers.
The Associated Press

1stWEST Mergers and Acquisition Steps Up Brazilian Presence with New Personnel to Manage Rising Demand for International M&A Services

EVERGREEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- 1stWEST Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading global lower-middle-market investment bank, just announced the appointment of four new Brazilian Managing Directors. 1stWEST M&A now offers comprehensive international M&A, equity recapitalization, and business valuation services for companies in multiple Brazilian regions, including the South, Southeast, Center West and Northeast. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005890/en/ This map shows 1stWest M&A’s coverage areas in Brazil, recently expanded with the addition of new Brazilian Managing Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. Brazilian company DIS had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and...
The Associated Press

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in...
The Associated Press

Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead. Biden on Wednesday is presenting his vision during the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, an effort to narrow a trust gap with Africa that has widened over years of frustration about America’s commitment to the continent. The Biden administration is pitching the U.S. as a reliable and quality partner to help promote fair and democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth. But this push comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
The Associated Press

China students return home amid fears of COVID-19 spread

BEIJING (AP) — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential for a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were participating, but universities in Shanghai and...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy