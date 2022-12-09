Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott to deploy state-wide resources ahead of severe weather in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Governor Abbott is deploying state-wide resources because of the threat of severe weather in some areas of Texas. Storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall and flash flooding could impact parts of north, central and east Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe...
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of dollars that belong to Texans who haven't come forward to collect it. The money comes from things like abandoned bank accounts, overpayments on medical and utility bills, and refunds or rebates belonging to customers.
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Texas doctor explains where and when to seek medical attention during flu, RSV season
BEAUMONT, Texas — With the national spike in illnesses like the flu and RSV, many people are wondering if, when or even where they should receive medical attention. And although some people might not feel like the need to see a doctor, paying one a visit can help you heal faster.
Texas Coca-Cola bottler giving back for the holidays
This holiday season across the state of Texas, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the local Coca-Cola bottler, has been partnering with local nonprofits in every region it serves to organize family-friendly volunteer activities for the company's associates and their families. For more information, visit CocaColaSWB.com or if you'd like to...
Tornado confirmed near Eastland, Erath counties in Texas
It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph. WFAA's Greg Fields also takes a look at other severe weather warnings and watches in place.
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
Mental health doctor shares how to tackle holiday stress
AUSTIN, Texas — Holidays can be the happiest times of the year, but it's no secret that many may feel overwhelmed as the holiday season approaches, whether from financial stress to loneliness or dreading a certain conversation with family. Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free 24/7...
Tuesday Tornadoes: What we know so far
DALLAS — Multiple tornadoes occurred in North Texas on Tuesday. 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far, and up to 12 areas are being investigated for possible tornadoes. The number of confirmed tornadoes will likely go up over the coming days. What we know so far. Damage surveys are...
Can Dallas-Fort Worth and the rest of Texas expect heavy snowfalls in the run-up to Christmas?
A viral social media image would have you believe we could be in for a White Christmas in Texas this year. Not so fast, says WFAA chief meteorologist Pete Delkus!
After severe weather, below normal temps return to North Texas
DALLAS — Severe storms and tornadoes left damage in parts of North Texas on Tuesday. While rain chances linger for some into Wednesday morning, it is not another round of severe storms. And most of the rest of the week will be quiet, but a return to below normal temps.
