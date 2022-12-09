ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
TODAY.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals what almost made her quit acting

Zoe Saldaña is getting some serious buzz these days. Not only does she star in the new Netflix miniseries "From Scratch," but she's also returning to Pandora in the "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." However, in a recent interview with InStyle, Saldaña revealed that she almost walked...
TODAY.com

Haley Lu Richardson defends Portia's outfit in 'White Lotus' finale

Haley Lu Richardson has some thoughts about people’s criticism of how her character, Portia, dressed on the memorable second season finale of “The White Lotus,” in which Portia was kidnapped and nearly died. “In the script, it said that she had a big hat, and then she...
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Vanessa Hudgens resembles Lady Gaga with remarkable transformation in new photo

Vanessa Hudgens wore a blond wig, red lipstick and a collar necklace, and fans immediately thought of Lady Gaga. Hudgens posted the look on Instagram Dec. 12 and acknowledged that she did not look like herself, saying in the caption, "Who even is she." The actor, who turns 34 this...
TODAY.com

Jennifer Coolidge almost turned down her role on 'The White Lotus'

Jennifer Coolidge made headlines (and broke hearts) during her time as Tanya McQuoid, lovelorn heiress, on "The White Lotus." An Emmy win and many "White Lotus" theories later, Tanya is a downright TV legend. And to think: It almost didn't happen. During an interview conducted earlier this year with TODAY,...
HAWAII STATE
TODAY.com

Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas talk friendship, new movie

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault talk about their decades-long friendship and new movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Banderas shares what it feels like to step back into the title role, and Hayek Pinault teases her upcoming performance in “Magic Mike's Last Dance.”Dec. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com

Ben Affleck bonds with son in rare public appearance

Ben Affleck and son, Samuel, hit the town on December 13 for a little father-son bonding time, in a rare public appearance for the duo. Affleck and Samuel, 10, attended a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The pair sat...
LOS ANGELES, CA

