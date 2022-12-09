ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srr0N_0jdSj7By00

LUSAIL, Argentina (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.

The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security.

The game resumed after a short break.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar — With surging runs and a striker’s instinct, Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of 5-feet-6 (1.70-meter) predators in a partnership that put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals. The younger of the pair rose to the challenge on soccer’s biggest stage with a huge performance on Tuesday, earning a penalty kick...
Leader Telegram

Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time. And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any better. Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday that set up a meeting with either...
Leader Telegram

Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina's capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday. Tickets for the second...
Leader Telegram

Live updates | France-Morocco in the World Cup semifinals

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco: Morocco’s history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist will play defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. ...
Leader Telegram

World Cup quarterfinals viewed by 13.5M to 7.4M in US

NEW YORK (AP) — World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million. Defending champion France's 2-1 win over England on Saturday, which started at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 13.5 million, including 8.3 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Spanish-language Telemundo, 560,000 on Fox digital platforms and 1.5 million on the Telemundo and Peacock streaming services. Argentina’s penalty-kicks victory over the Netherlands...
NEW YORK STATE
Leader Telegram

Streets of Argentina turn into party as team reaches final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team’s jersey. ...
Leader Telegram

Smith, Maier both get bronze 10 months after Beijing Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A second bronze medal will be awarded to end a dispute over third place in women’s skicross at the Beijing Olympics. Under a settlement reached 10 months after the race — and following a second change in the result — both Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Daniela Maier of Germany will get a bronze medal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it had ratified...
Leader Telegram

MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN

Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision. MLS chose only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple that begins next...
Leader Telegram

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue's...
Leader Telegram

Fans in France, Morocco gear up for historic World Cup match

PARIS (AP) — Morocco and its former colonizer France are facing off in the World Cup semifinal Wednesday in a historic match that has left both nations in the grip of excitement and anticipation — and fear of possible unrest. Supporters plan gatherings in bars from the boulevards of Paris to the streets of Morocco's capital Rabat, from the cosmopolitan French Riviera city of Nice to the historic Moroccan city of Marrakech. ...
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:25 a.m. EST

AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations has told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick ...
WASHINGTON, CA
Leader Telegram

Messi fans overjoyed in south Asia after Argentina semi win

NEW DELHI (AP) — Soccer fan Gazi Jahidul Haque was struggling to hide his concern before the Argentina and Croatia World Cup semifinal at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium. Haque was watching the game in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. “This World Cup is not only important for Argentina, but also for Messi,” 35-year-old lawyer Haque said before the game, his voice barely audible as thousands behind him thronged to watch the...
Leader Telegram

Malagò: 2026 Olympics on track after difficult few years

MILAN (AP) — Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò is confident everything is on track for the country’s first Olympics in two decades but admits that the past few years have been akin to “running a marathon with a backpack.” Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will stage the 2026 Winter Games and the country’s preparations have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic as well as political upheaval. But Malagò hailed a...
Leader Telegram

Chelsea's Broja set to miss rest of season with knee injury

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing a knee ligament, the Premier League club said Wednesday. The Albania international was injured in a collision with Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 loss in a friendly against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The 21-year-old forward was seen screaming in pain and clutching his right knee...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy