The American Public Power Association (APPA) Board of Directors named Allen Coffman, President of Chambersburg Town Council, to a three-year term on APPA’s Policy Makers Council (PMC). APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million customers that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ throughout the United States. Chambersburg Borough is an active member of APPA and the Pennsylvania Municipal Electric Association (PMEA), APPA’s Pennsylvania affiliate.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO