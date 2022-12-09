ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

abc27.com

Adams County food company fined for 120 pollution violations

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A company located in Adams County has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for 120 pollution violations. According to the EPA, Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. will pay $230,000 to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations at its fruit processing facility in Peach Glenn, Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Allen Coffman Appointed to National Public Power Policy Committee

The American Public Power Association (APPA) Board of Directors named Allen Coffman, President of Chambersburg Town Council, to a three-year term on APPA’s Policy Makers Council (PMC). APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million customers that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ throughout the United States. Chambersburg Borough is an active member of APPA and the Pennsylvania Municipal Electric Association (PMEA), APPA’s Pennsylvania affiliate.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
washco-md.net

Washington County Cybersecurity Incident Official Update: December 12, 2022

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 12, 2022) – While Washington County Government continues to make progress on restoring County technology systems, some work remains to ensure that every system is ready for public access before it is brought back online. Washington County’s top priority is to ensure that our community members can access County government services.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Franklin County awards millions in ‘IMPACT!’ grant funding

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners awarded over $10 million in IMPACT! grant funding to 127 non-profit, municipal, and municipal authority projects across Franklin County. IMPACT! Grant Program funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and was officially approved for use in this...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Steelton man allegedly broke into home, stole PlayStation 5: police

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console and one controller. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched...
LEMOYNE, PA
iheart.com

Police Search For Three In Gas Station Robbery

(North Middleton Township, PA) -- Police are searching for three armed suspects accused of robbing a Cumberland County Gas Station at gunpoint over the weekend. North Middleton Township police say three people wearing masks pistol-whipped the cashier of the Speedway on North Hanover Street early Saturday morning. Police found tire tracks and footprints, but have not identified a getaway car. The suspects reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register.
NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
YORK COUNTY, PA

