York County man under the influence of meth reason behind school lockdown
RED LION, Pa. — A York County resident with a BB gun placed Red Lion School District on lockdown on Tuesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, at approximately 11:39 a.m., York Troopers were notified of a man pointing a firearm at another individual in the area of W. Broadway and N. Main St. in Red Lion Borough.
Police: Convicted criminal with fake ID hides gun under children’s toy in Frederick
Police said a call about gunfire led to the arrest of a man with a criminal history who had a fake ID on him that didn't have his correct name on it.
abc27.com
Adams County food company fined for 120 pollution violations
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A company located in Adams County has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for 120 pollution violations. According to the EPA, Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. will pay $230,000 to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations at its fruit processing facility in Peach Glenn, Adams County.
WGAL
Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
Allen Coffman Appointed to National Public Power Policy Committee
The American Public Power Association (APPA) Board of Directors named Allen Coffman, President of Chambersburg Town Council, to a three-year term on APPA’s Policy Makers Council (PMC). APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million customers that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ throughout the United States. Chambersburg Borough is an active member of APPA and the Pennsylvania Municipal Electric Association (PMEA), APPA’s Pennsylvania affiliate.
abc27.com
York County teen allegedly pointed gun & was under the influence, caused school lockdown
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 19-year-old York County man for allegedly pointing a BB gun at another person, prompting school lockdowns on Tuesday. State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to the area of West Broadway and North Main Streets in Red Lion...
WGAL
Perry County DA says new evidence has led police to rule a 1987 death a homicide
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Murder charges were announced Tuesday in a death that happened 35 years ago in Perry County. UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged Judith Jarvis in the 1987 death of her husband, Carl Jarvis. She has been taken to the Cumberland County Prison. Bail was denied.
South Central Pennsylvanians urged by officials to check broadband coverage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are urging people in south central Pennsylvania to check their broadband coverage before the new year. Representatives from the York County Regional Police met with members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority today to discuss how greater coverage in the area could benefit people.
Gun Man On The Loose Leads To Lockdown At Multiple York County Schools
Multiple schools in York County were closed following reports of a gunman on the loose in the area, authorities say. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by…
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
washco-md.net
Washington County Cybersecurity Incident Official Update: December 12, 2022
HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 12, 2022) – While Washington County Government continues to make progress on restoring County technology systems, some work remains to ensure that every system is ready for public access before it is brought back online. Washington County’s top priority is to ensure that our community members can access County government services.
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
abc27.com
Franklin County awards millions in ‘IMPACT!’ grant funding
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners awarded over $10 million in IMPACT! grant funding to 127 non-profit, municipal, and municipal authority projects across Franklin County. IMPACT! Grant Program funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and was officially approved for use in this...
2-year-old died from choking, not strangulation, ex-medical examiner testifies
The former chief medical examiner of Maryland took a York County witness stand Monday to tell a jury that Dante Mullinix could not have been strangled as prosecutors have claimed. Dr. David Fowler, an expert forensic pathologist, said the 2-year-old boy’s injuries were more consistent with choking than strangulation, which...
WSLS
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old West Virginia girl found safe, suspect in custody
6-year-old Mila Carf has been found safe, according to the Winchester Police Department in Kentucky. An Amber Alert was issued from West Virginia on Wednesday morning but is now canceled now that Mila was found in Kentucky, according to police. We’re told Shana Carf was taken into custody after a...
Morgan County sheriff investigates brawl at Berkeley Springs pool hall
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
abc27.com
Steelton man allegedly broke into home, stole PlayStation 5: police
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console and one controller. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched...
iheart.com
Police Search For Three In Gas Station Robbery
(North Middleton Township, PA) -- Police are searching for three armed suspects accused of robbing a Cumberland County Gas Station at gunpoint over the weekend. North Middleton Township police say three people wearing masks pistol-whipped the cashier of the Speedway on North Hanover Street early Saturday morning. Police found tire tracks and footprints, but have not identified a getaway car. The suspects reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register.
Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
