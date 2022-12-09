ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Celtics Vs. Clippers Takeaways: C's Blown Out in L.A., 113-93

Celtics-Clippers takeaways: C's face adversity for first time this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For only the second time this season, the Boston Celtics have lost two consecutive games. The C's followed Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors with another lackluster outing vs. the Los Angeles Clippers...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics Vs. Lakers Takeaways: Jayson Tatum Leads C's in Dramatic OT Win

Celtics-Lakers takeaways: Tatum leads C's in dramatic OT win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics wrapped up their road trip with a wild win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. After frustrating losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, the C's nearly...
BOSTON, MA

