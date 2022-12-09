The 2022 Game Awards ceremony started off with a bang as a surprising face stepped out on stage to give the first award of the show: Hollywood legend Al Pacino. "The Godfather" and "The Irishman" star awarded Christopher Judge the Best Performance Award for his work as Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok." Before reading the name of the winner, Pacino had the crowd rolling with laughter from the moment he stepped on stage and started cracking jokes. First, he mentioned that he was unable to see the teleprompter very well, which led to some awkward pauses in his preamble. Then he explained that he doesn't really play video games, but his children have, and he's always been amazed at how strong the storytelling in games can be. He even joked about the weight of the Game Awards trophy, using it as a dumbbell and lifting it in the air as the crowd went wild.

5 DAYS AGO