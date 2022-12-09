Read full article on original website
Christopher Judge Had Even More To Say At The Game Awards
It was easy to predict that "God of War: Ragnarök" and "Elden Ring" would dominate the 2022 Game Awards, but the show had much more to offer than just awards. The event surprised fans with the announcements of the long-awaited sequels "Death Stranding 2" and "Armored Core 6." However, nobody could have predicted any of the show's wilder moments, as none of them had to do with game reveals.
God Of War's Christopher Judge Almost Didn't Take The Iconic Role
Kratos has been an iconic character since the first "God of War" released back in 2005. Christopher Judge's performance as the titular character, however, won over fans and critics and earned him the 2022 Game Award for Best Performance. While there's more to Judge than just "God of War," the character will forever be a part of his legacy.
Al Pacino and Kratos actor Chris Judge went filibuster mode at The Game Awards, and it was amazing
A Hollywood star handed off the first major trophy at The Game Awards to Kratos, and it immediately went in an unexpected direction.
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Al Pacino At The Game Awards
The 2022 Game Awards ceremony started off with a bang as a surprising face stepped out on stage to give the first award of the show: Hollywood legend Al Pacino. "The Godfather" and "The Irishman" star awarded Christopher Judge the Best Performance Award for his work as Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok." Before reading the name of the winner, Pacino had the crowd rolling with laughter from the moment he stepped on stage and started cracking jokes. First, he mentioned that he was unable to see the teleprompter very well, which led to some awkward pauses in his preamble. Then he explained that he doesn't really play video games, but his children have, and he's always been amazed at how strong the storytelling in games can be. He even joked about the weight of the Game Awards trophy, using it as a dumbbell and lifting it in the air as the crowd went wild.
Men's Health
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
Ariana Grande Is Going To Be The First Guest Judge On Season 15 Of "Drag Race," And Now I Believe In God (She Is A Woman)
The only tears I have left to cry are tears of joy because this is the best news I've heard in forever. Let's gooooooooooooooo.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
God Of War Ragnarok: How To Defeat The Ormr At Dragon Beach
Fans hoping for answers to some of the biggest unanswered questions after "God of War: Ragnarok" may be disappointed to learn that the game has no DLC plans. Sad as that may be, beating "God of War: Ragnarok" could take players well over 40 hours — especially if players are doing their best to hunt down each one of the game's many collectibles, such as the barking lizards known as Ormr.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Gizmodo
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
The Rings of Power Shocker: Key Character Recast Ahead of Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making a major tweak to its ensemble. Joseph Mawle — who portrayed the villainous Adar, leader of the Orcs, in the Prime Video drama’s inaugural season — is leaving ahead of Season 2. He is being replaced by Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders). The reason for the recast remains unclear. TVLine has reached out to a Prime Video rep for comment. In other Season 2 news, the streamer confirms that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion) and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) are also joining...
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Noticed In Marvel's Midnight Suns
The latest and greatest Marvel video game has finally arrived, and fans owe it all to "XCOM 2." Firaxis Games, the developer behind the "XCOM" series, has delivered a wonderful mix of role-playing and tactical combat with a deck-building system that allows for endless customization and battles that feel truly epic.
startattle.com
Detective Knight: Redemption (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro
In custody in New York, Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas B–ber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. Startattle.com – Christmas Knight movie. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking...
