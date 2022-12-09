Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
dexerto.com
How to solo carry in League of Legends Season 13
In a team game like League of Legends, it can be difficult to win if your teammates are weighing you down. While some games are impossible to carry, these are some tips that’ll help you get more Ws in Season 13. It’s easy to look at the best League...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 rumored to bring back missing armor features
Warzone 2 made significant changes but excluded several key quality-of-life features from its predecessor, notably related to armor. Activision’s latest battle royale title made wide-sweeping changes. A new backpack system, Gulag, and AI implementation added fresh layers of content for Warzone 2. Unfortunately, some innovations left a sour taste in the mouth of community members.
CNET
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
dexerto.com
League of Legends patch 12.23b notes: Lux buffs, more jungle nerfs
League of Legends patch 12.23b is on its way — and it’s truly the final update of 2022. Ahead of the holidays Riot is trying to settle the meta down by targeting tanks in the jungle role with a handful of nerfs. Riot is just about to...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm plans for quicker balance updates with Season 1 issues fixed
An Overwatch 2 developer publicly shared that Season 2 and beyond will have faster updates thanks to their hotfix function, which was previously broken, now working as intended. Waiting on balance updates for Overwatch 2 throughout Season 1 often frustrated many players, since the pacing of which devs released balance...
dexerto.com
Diablo Immortal Terror’s Tide expansion: Release date, locations, rewards & more
Diablo Immortal’s next expansion, Terror’s Tide, will see players transported to the island prison of Stormpoint. Here’s everything we know. While Diablo immortal got off to a shaky start, the mobile dungeon-crawling RPG has mostly recovered and is set to release its next major expansion with the Terror’s Tide update. This will see players travel to Stormpoint, a desolate island long used by Westmarch as a clandestine prison and home to the largest piece of the Worldstone shard seen in the game so far.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
dexerto.com
Simple Warzone 2 trick lets you glitch into Black Site for crazy money & streaks
Warzone 2 players have discovered an insane glitch that actually lets you break into Black Sites without a Key, giving you all the rewards without having to make any effort. Black Sites are a new addition to Warzone 2, adding an extra layer of gameplay for players looking for more than just constantly hunting kills throughout Al Mazrah.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players furious over frustrating ‘random weapon’ buy station bug
Warzone players have begun desperately pleading to devs via Twitter for a fix to a buy station bug that gives you a random weapon when buying your loadouts. Despite all the hype, Warzone 2 launched with a number of bugs and headaches that many players hoped wouldn’t impact the game for too long.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone 2 as one of the “worst” battle royales ever
Dr Disrespect claims that Warzone 2 is among the “worst” battle royales he’s played, but he’s still diving into the Call of Duty BR alongside ZLaner. When it comes to battle royale games, you’ll be hard-pressed to find somebody with more experience than Dr Disrespect. The former Call of Duty map designer has played them all, everything from H1Z1 to PUBG, Realm Royale and Battlefield’s Firestorm.
Overwatch 2 Season 2: Everything new, Battle Pass, Ramattra, events, and more
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is here, and it offers fans new content, new cosmetic unlocks, and other goodies. Here's a detailed look at everything you need to know about it, including when its release date is, what it's going to add, and more.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 glitch lets dead players avoid Gulag and they’re baffled by it
A bizarre Warzone 2 glitch is bringing players back to life and allowing them to stay in Al Mazrah while waiting for their Gulag. As with the original game, the Gulag is an iconic aspect of Warzone 2 that allows players to earn a second chance if their gun skills are sharp enough to win a 2v2 arena-style battle.
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players
Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
