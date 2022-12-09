ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
WRDW-TV

Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
News19 WLTX

Warrants provide more details on Antar Jeter charges

DANVILLE, Va. — After weeks of searching, the father of a once-missing child is in custody and that child has been found safe. But as the quest to find 5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally comes to a positive end, the investigation into the death of her mother - allegedly at the hands of her father - is just beginning to unfold.
DANVILLE, VA
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Friday evening head-on crash in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Newberry County that happened late Friday. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on S.C. Route 39 near Brannon Road - roughly one mile from Chappells - around 8:40 p.m.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man seriously injured in crash with tractor trailer on Bells Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 19-year-old man from Ruffin was seriously injured in a collision between an SUV and tractor trailer in the 1900 block of Bells Highway on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A Walterboro police officer was driving behind the 4-Runner when it reportedly drove...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
wach.com

Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Superintendent Foster delivers Orangeburg County Schools 'State of the District' address

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Shawn D. Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, delivered a State of the District address on Monday. It is an honor to stand before individuals I now call friends and family and share updates on the good work that we have accomplished for the students in Orangeburg County School District,” Foster shared. “I am often reminded of how blessed I am to be able to serve the students and their families in Orangeburg and look forward to continuing the good work towards making OCSD one of the best school districts in the state and nation.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead

ORANGEBURG, SC

