abcnews4.com
Orangeburg man accused of killing woman awaiting extradition from Virginia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The man accused of killing an Orangeburg County woman and then leaving the state with their disabled child, Aspen, was in court Tuesday morning. He was arrested Friday in Virginia and the little girl was found safe. Tuesday morning was Antar Jeter's second court...
abcnews4.com
DNA database hit leads to arrest of Ladson man for 2014 home invasion in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Ladson man was denied bond on Tuesday after his arrest on several charges in connection to a previously unsolved home invasion case from 2014. Detectives arrested Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, Tuesday on eight outstanding warrants. He is charged with Burglary, Criminal Sexual Conduct...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
Warrants provide more details on Antar Jeter charges
DANVILLE, Va. — After weeks of searching, the father of a once-missing child is in custody and that child has been found safe. But as the quest to find 5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally comes to a positive end, the investigation into the death of her mother - allegedly at the hands of her father - is just beginning to unfold.
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
'I got my Christmas present early': Aspen Jeter found safe in Virginia, Orangeburg sheriff says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A search for a missing child that began in Orangeburg County has ended in Virginia with the child safe and her father in custody. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that 5-year-old Aspen Jeter had been found in Danville, Virginia and her father has since been charged with the murder of the child's mother.
One dead in Friday evening head-on crash in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Newberry County that happened late Friday. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on S.C. Route 39 near Brannon Road - roughly one mile from Chappells - around 8:40 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Man seriously injured in crash with tractor trailer on Bells Highway
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 19-year-old man from Ruffin was seriously injured in a collision between an SUV and tractor trailer in the 1900 block of Bells Highway on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A Walterboro police officer was driving behind the 4-Runner when it reportedly drove...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register
A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
abcnews4.com
Superintendent Foster delivers Orangeburg County Schools 'State of the District' address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Shawn D. Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, delivered a State of the District address on Monday. It is an honor to stand before individuals I now call friends and family and share updates on the good work that we have accomplished for the students in Orangeburg County School District,” Foster shared. “I am often reminded of how blessed I am to be able to serve the students and their families in Orangeburg and look forward to continuing the good work towards making OCSD one of the best school districts in the state and nation.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
North Augusta man shot, NADPS calling shooting attempted murder investigation
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation. According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers […]
Have you seen her? Teen missing from Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen in the area of Blackberry Lane in Pomaria, South Carolina, according to deputies. Deputies say Aquil is 5'6" and weighs around 160 pounds. She was...
Inmate death at Richland County jail confirmed; Officials address concerns
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation. No details regarding the cause or manner of death have...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Stealing Christmas Ornaments From Churches
It has to be said. How low can a person go. A South Carolina woman was recently arrested for stealing Christmas ornaments from local churches. She reportedly took her daughter out of school to go with her when she committed the crimes. Fox News says the Lexington County, South Carolina...
WJCL
Sheriff: Cameras show woman breaking into South Carolina churches, taking cross, ornaments
A South Carolina woman is accused of signing her child out of school and then breaking into four churches with the child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Leslie Reese, 42, broke into four churches. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
