Liberty Hill, TX

KVUE

Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX
inforney.com

DRC chooses new slogan for City of Liberty Hill

That’s the slogan the Downtown Revitalization Committee (DRC) agreed on at their most recent meeting as the new mantra for the City of Liberty Hill. While the slogan still has to go through City Council for final approval, the DRC chose “Small Town, Big Heart” because it received the most votes from members of the community during a survey the committee conducted during the Liberty Hill Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KVUE

Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23

AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Details emerge about alleged Chris Beard incident

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee, and police have since released some details about the incident. According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Beard’s fiancee accused the 49-year-old of throwing her from a bed to the floor...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

County Emergency Management coordinator Jim Barho retiring

Jim Barho addressed his last Burnet County Commissioners Court as emergency management coordinator on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He is retiring after 24 years on the job. County officials offered him their sincere thanks and acknowledged his accomplishments during the meeting. Barho began his career with Burnet County in 1998 as...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. Marshals

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. Kaitlin Armstrong before and afterPhoto byHarris County Sheriff's Office. On May 11, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Anna “Mo” Mariah Wilson was discovered deceased in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. Wilson was a professional cyclist and was in Austin for a race. Earlier that evening, Wilson had gone out for dinner with a fellow cyclist and previous romantic partner.
AUSTIN, TX

