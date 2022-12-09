Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Del Valle ISD, FBI investigating after recording device found in faculty restroom
DEL VALLE, Texas — District police and the FBI are now investigating after a recording device was discovered in a Del Valle ISD faculty restroom. According to Christopher Weddle, executive director of communications at Del Valle ISD, the device was found hidden in a restroom at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.
Hays CISD leaders show overdose video to students to illustrate dangers of drugs
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story may be difficult to watch for some viewers. On Monday, district leaders at Hays Consolidated Independent School District showed surveillance video of a teen overdosing as a way to raise awareness about the dangers of street pills. The student did survive.
Hays County judge says people ‘deserve answers’ after inmate fatally shot at hospital
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra in a statement Tuesday said the people of Hays county deserved answers after an officer was placed on administrative leave Monday for fatally shooting an inmate.
Hays County Corrections Officer shoots, kills prisoner at hospital
Officials say the inmate was shot while running through the emergency room.
Hays County corrections officer on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting at hospital in Kyle
A Hays County Corrections officer was placed on administrative leave Monday after reports of an officer-involved shooting at a hospital in Kyle, the Hays Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Monday.
Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
DRC chooses new slogan for City of Liberty Hill
That’s the slogan the Downtown Revitalization Committee (DRC) agreed on at their most recent meeting as the new mantra for the City of Liberty Hill. While the slogan still has to go through City Council for final approval, the DRC chose “Small Town, Big Heart” because it received the most votes from members of the community during a survey the committee conducted during the Liberty Hill Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.
Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23
AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Details emerge about alleged Chris Beard incident
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee, and police have since released some details about the incident. According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Beard’s fiancee accused the 49-year-old of throwing her from a bed to the floor...
Road rage incident leads to assault in Pflugerville, court records show
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who was accused of assaulting another man in a road rage incident in Pflugerville last week, court records said. Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department was dispatched to an active disturbance near the area of E. Pecan Street and […]
County Emergency Management coordinator Jim Barho retiring
Jim Barho addressed his last Burnet County Commissioners Court as emergency management coordinator on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He is retiring after 24 years on the job. County officials offered him their sincere thanks and acknowledged his accomplishments during the meeting. Barho began his career with Burnet County in 1998 as...
Raccoon found outside Cedar Park school tests positive for rabies
Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system, according to the CDC, and can be deadly if not treated soon after exposure.
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. Marshals
Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. Kaitlin Armstrong before and afterPhoto byHarris County Sheriff's Office. On May 11, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Anna “Mo” Mariah Wilson was discovered deceased in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. Wilson was a professional cyclist and was in Austin for a race. Earlier that evening, Wilson had gone out for dinner with a fellow cyclist and previous romantic partner.
Shooting in North Austin near Interstate 35 leaves one person dead; no threat to public
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning near Interstate 35 in North Austin left one person dead. At 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 12, a man was shot at 11902 North I-35 according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Officers were called out to the parking lot of AAA Limousine, where they discovered a man that was bleeding heavily.
