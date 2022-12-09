Read full article on original website
Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue's nationality.
Messi fans overjoyed in south Asia after Argentina semi win
NEW DELHI (AP) — Soccer fan Gazi Jahidul Haque was struggling to hide his concern before the Argentina and Croatia World Cup semifinal at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium. Haque was watching the game in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.
World Cup quarterfinals viewed by 13.5M to 7.4M in US
NEW YORK (AP) — World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million. Defending champion France's 2-1 win over England on Saturday, which started at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 13.5 million, including 8.3 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Spanish-language Telemundo, 560,000 on Fox digital platforms and 1.5 million on the Telemundo and Peacock streaming services.
Motherly love boosts Morocco's team spirit at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco's players are sharing the World Cup spotlight with some of their most ardent fans: their mothers. Many of the players have brought their mothers and other family members to Qatar and celebrated with them in the stadiums after the team's impressive string of victories.
Chelsea's Broja set to miss rest of season with knee injury
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing a knee ligament, the Premier League club said Wednesday. The Albania international was injured in a collision with Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 loss in a friendly against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Malagò: 2026 Olympics on track after difficult few years
MILAN (AP) — Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò is confident everything is on track for the country’s first Olympics in two decades but admits that the past few years have been akin to “running a marathon with a backpack.”. Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will stage...
Foreign college athletes chase endorsement money outside US
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Marta Suarez stepped in front of the white backdrop, rotated the basketball to put the logo forward and propped it against her hip. She looked into the camera and smiled, her head tilting slightly to the right. Flashes came in quick succession. Music streamed...
