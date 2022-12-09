Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
cityandstateny.com
MTA spending $1 million a month for private security guards amid crackdown on fare evasion in subway system
Five hundred million dollars – that’s how much the Metropolitan Transportation Authority system is currently losing each year because of fare evasion, transit leaders recently said. As the embattled system has struggled to return to pre-pandemic ridership levels amid public safety concerns and a looming multi-billion budget deficit, New York City police and transit leaders have set their sights on reining in fare evasion.
cityandstateny.com
Take the Eric Adams administration personality test
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams puts his own spin on universal pre-K
Pointing to his predecessor’s lofty promises of free preschool for all, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning that universal education for young children cannot be achieved while leaving students with disabilities behind. That was the focus as he and education leaders unveiled changes to early childhood special education that they said will increase the number of students served while building long-term stability for the program and reversing historic inequities.
cityandstateny.com
New York’s 2022 superlatives
There were many many contenders for our Winners & Losers of the Year list. Some didn’t make the cut because they were too niche – or not human. So here are some very special and very specific awards to recognize those who overdid it this year – in the best and worst ways.
cityandstateny.com
Seeing houses of worship as promoters of Eric Adams’ housing agenda
New York City Mayor Eric Adams administration can expect a lot of local pushback if it’s aiming to build 500,000 housing units in the next ten years – more than doubling the rate of production. But maybe churches, mosques and synagogues can play a mediation role in those development battles? Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief adviser to the mayor, raised the idea Tuesday in her keynote speech at a Building Bridges interfaith event, co-hosted by City & State, Teach NYS and the Orthodox Union. NIMBYism is a problem, when New Yorkers don’t want newcomers in their neighborhoods, Lewis-Martin said, and fears of gentrification and displacement are a real concern too. “In both scenarios, it becomes a divide between the social classes. And sometimes it’s just flat-out racism,” she said. “Faith-based institutions can be instrumental in building bridges in providing counseling and interfaith partnership events like today, in which participants will see that human beings have more in common than what separates them. … When faith based leaders use their voice to decry hate and racism, movements are created.”
cityandstateny.com
The top New York tweets of 2022
In March, New York City Mayor Eric Adams compared himself to broccoli, saying, “You’re going to hate me now, but you’re going to love me later.” In each edition of First Read Tonight, after you get through the main course of New York news and the veggie sides of national politics and in-depth reporting, there’s a dessert waiting at the end called Top Tweet. It might include a funny take or a snarky quote to lighten the end of your day. Here are some of the highlights from the past year in New York political Twitter.
cityandstateny.com
New York’s Winners & Losers of 2022
In this year’s Winners & Losers of the Year list, six of the 10 people are either in Congress now or will be in January. In 2021, the state experienced a shocking gubernatorial implosion at the same time as a major New York City mayoral primary and election, all while still figuring out how to move forward in the time of COVID-19. Last year, all eyes were on state and local government. This year was the year of the House. New York lost a seat after the 2020 census, leaving it with a total of 26 seats. The state’s Independent Redistricting Commission failed to redraw the legislative maps, and state Democrats drew maps that benefited their party. Copious legal proceedings followed, resulting in congressional and state Senate maps drawn by an independent “special master” with multiple battleground districts – and an abundance of winners and losers. With the balance of power in the House of Representatives at a tipping point, Republicans flipped four House seats in Democratic-dominated New York. Democrats also weathered nasty primaries. Two of this year’s losers lost or gave up their seats before being defeated by a fellow Democrat. Of course, it wasn’t all about the House. The New York City Council elected a new speaker, a lieutenant governor resigned after being arrested on corruption charges (most of which have since been dropped) and a union leader scored a massive victory against a behemoth. Read on for the Winners & Losers of 2022.
cityandstateny.com
A guide to the most powerful state Legislative committees
As the 2023 legislative session quickly approaches, state lawmakers, staffers and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating the official announcement of who will chair committees. Those chairs help shape the legislative agenda for the year and can wield significant power if appointed to coveted committees. The state Senate currently has 41 committees,...
Comments / 0