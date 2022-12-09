In this year’s Winners & Losers of the Year list, six of the 10 people are either in Congress now or will be in January. In 2021, the state experienced a shocking gubernatorial implosion at the same time as a major New York City mayoral primary and election, all while still figuring out how to move forward in the time of COVID-19. Last year, all eyes were on state and local government. This year was the year of the House. New York lost a seat after the 2020 census, leaving it with a total of 26 seats. The state’s Independent Redistricting Commission failed to redraw the legislative maps, and state Democrats drew maps that benefited their party. Copious legal proceedings followed, resulting in congressional and state Senate maps drawn by an independent “special master” with multiple battleground districts – and an abundance of winners and losers. With the balance of power in the House of Representatives at a tipping point, Republicans flipped four House seats in Democratic-dominated New York. Democrats also weathered nasty primaries. Two of this year’s losers lost or gave up their seats before being defeated by a fellow Democrat. Of course, it wasn’t all about the House. The New York City Council elected a new speaker, a lieutenant governor resigned after being arrested on corruption charges (most of which have since been dropped) and a union leader scored a massive victory against a behemoth. Read on for the Winners & Losers of 2022.

