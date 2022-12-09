Read full article on original website
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’
A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House
A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8. Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.
Savannah Bananas Add Another Date When They Come to Portland Next Summer
The Savannah Bananas have broken every rule in baseball...then wrote their own rules!. The Savannah Banana will be at Hadlock field for two games: Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. How to get tickets is below. But first, who or what are the Savannah Bananas? Think Harlem Globetrotters, but...
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Drivers Regularly Break This Law While Driving on the Maine Turnpike
You may remember sitting in driving school many years ago and learning highway etiquette from antiquated video or a monotone instructor. That etiquette goes something like this: stay to the right unless you're planning on passing another vehicle. For decades in Maine, this simple piece of etiquette applied to every...
Have You Licensed Your Dog for 2023?
Have you renewed your dog's licenses for 2023? They are supposed to be licensed by January 1st, but the State of Maine gives you a grace period until January 31st. After that, there's a $25.00 late fee imposed per dog!. In the State of Maine, all dogs age 6 months...
The Oldest City In Maine Predates The State By Almost 200 Years!
Considering New England was one of the first places in North America to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has some old towns and cities. REALLY old towns and cities. For example, Portland was first incorporated in 1786, Freeport was first incorporated in...
SMISHING: A USPS Scam That Is Hitting Maine Hard Through Text Messages
Yesterday as I was working a text came through to my phone. I checked it and immediately thought it was legit. But then took a second look when I had more time and noticed the verbiage looked suspicious. The photo of the text is below. Let's be clear, this is...
Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend
The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
Missing Saint George Woman Found Deceased Near Her Home
The Maine Warden Service said they have located the body of a 71-year-old Saint George woman after she went missing from her home on Wednesday. Body of Saint George Woman Found in the Water Near her Home. Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife,...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of November 28 – December 4, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested in Castle Hill on outstanding warrant. On November 28th, while investigating an unrelated incident, Trooper...
Maine Horror Author Stephen King Says He Was ‘Warped as a Child’ in 1980 Interview
Stephen King is well known for the horror stories and novels he has written since his first was published in 1967. His career started to take off in 1973 with the success of Carrie and today he is well known throughout the world as one of the best horror writers of our time, and it all started right here in Maine.
No $450 Relief Checks for Mainers as Governor’s Proposal Fails
The Governor's Emergency Winter Heating Relief Plan failed to achieve the 2/3rds vote in the Legislature it needed to pass. With heating costs rising, and the general challenges of inflation, Governor Janet Mills' administration put together an initiative that would have paid each qualifying Maine resident a $450 check or, as the Governor announced it, an average of $900 per household. The money was intended to help residents defray the rising costs of heating their homes. As part of the proposal, money would have been made available to several heating assistance programs across the state, as well.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
Is it Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in Maine?
Mainers love our dogs so much. We take them everywhere we go including on the road. Sometimes we travel with them for company and we also take them to their appointments. We looked into the topic to find the answer because we know it's important to people that love their dogs.
Maine Wardens Searching for a Missing 71-Year-Old Woman from St. George, Maine
Wardens from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Know County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 71-year-old St. George woman who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. 71-Year-Old Woman’s Husband Reported Her Missing. Francine Laporte’s husband, Paul Laporte, reported her missing on December 7...
