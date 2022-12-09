The time has come to reimagine how Town Meeting is structured. Town Meeting is inaccessible to thousands of voters, as evidenced by the difference in voter turnout between Election Day and Town Meeting. On November 8, 2022, 6,507 Bedford voters (or 61.8%) cast a ballot ( https://www.bedfordma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1913/November-8-2022-State-Election-Unofficial-Results-PDF); in contrast, six days later, only 1,074, or 10.2% of registered electors, voted on the final, most controversial article of Special Town Meeting. The difference in voter turnout is alarming. (Even more troubling, Bedford’s quorum for Town Meeting is 100 people, less than 1% of current registered voters!) On top of that, Massachusetts’s voter rights laws do not protect employees from taking protected time off from work to participate in Town Meeting.

