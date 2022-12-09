Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
School Superintendent Search Focus Group Sessions Coming Up
~Submitted by Brad Morrison, Chair, For Bedford School Committee. Dear Bedford Public Schools and Bedford Communities,. The School Committee, in conjunction with Glenn Koocher from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), has scheduled a series of focus group sessions so that we may hear from various groups of interested people as we undertake our search for the next Superintendent of Schools.
Podcast #5 in the Bedford Explained Series: Bedford Santa Program
Christmas time is here and today we’re looking into a tradition in town that reminds us all of what a special place we live in. We’re talking about the Bedford Community Santa Program. The Bedford Community Santa Program has been running since 1946. It started when one of...
Navy Works to Deter Abandoned Building Access at Superfund Site
As protracted environmental cleanup continues, the U.S. Navy – owner of contaminated acreage on the north side of Hartwell Road – is taking steps to better secure abandoned buildings from unauthorized access. Steve Passafaro, a Navy engineering consultant from a New Jersey firm, told the Restoration Advisory Board...
Health Board Promoting Prevention of Gun Violence
The Bedford Board of Health is promoting gun-violence prevention as one of its goals for the current year – and is planning a multi-pronged campaign. “It’s really nice to see the collaboration with the Police Department, our board, Health and Human Services, and community organizations to keep our community safe,” said Chair Susan Schwartz at last week’s meeting of the board. Member Maureen Richichi added, “People see this as an important issue.”
South Road Apartments Inch Closer to Approval
The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals is on the verge of approving a comprehensive permit for construction of a 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd., behind the southeast corner with Summer Street. The proposal, which has been before the board four sessions over three months, needs only formal responses to...
Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board
I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire!
Letter to the Editor: Town Meeting – Time for Some Changes
The time has come to reimagine how Town Meeting is structured. Town Meeting is inaccessible to thousands of voters, as evidenced by the difference in voter turnout between Election Day and Town Meeting. On November 8, 2022, 6,507 Bedford voters (or 61.8%) cast a ballot ( https://www.bedfordma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1913/November-8-2022-State-Election-Unofficial-Results-PDF); in contrast, six days later, only 1,074, or 10.2% of registered electors, voted on the final, most controversial article of Special Town Meeting. The difference in voter turnout is alarming. (Even more troubling, Bedford’s quorum for Town Meeting is 100 people, less than 1% of current registered voters!) On top of that, Massachusetts’s voter rights laws do not protect employees from taking protected time off from work to participate in Town Meeting.
Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?
The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
Town Election, March 11: Candidates Needed for 13 Open Positions on Town Boards
The Town’s elected boards can only operate effectively when they are fully staffed. Ideally, at the Town Election on March 11, registered voters will have choices to ensure that board members represent the community. For the upcoming spring election there are 13 open positions on seven boards and committees.
Why Light a Luminaria?
Luminaria is one of the great holiday traditions in town. It’s simple enough to put a light inside a brown paper bag, set it in the sand, and place along your front border or in your driveway. But why?. Lights around the winter solstice date back… well forever. The...
Bedford Library Showcasing Linoleum Prints by Artist Coco Berkman
Gloucester artist Coco Berkman’s artwork is on exhibit at the Bedford Free Public Library through Jan. 11. Berkman grew up in Brookline and then later moved to Gloucester as a single parent with two children. Before she began doing art full time, her work as a seamstress was an outlet of creativity while she took art classes in her free time at the Montserrat College of Art in Beverly and at The Museum School in Boston. Animation classes at The Museum School fostered her growth as an artist and led her to discover her love for drawing.
Home on Brooksbie Road Heavily Damaged by Fire
A fire did heavy damage to a home at 36 Brooksbie Rd. during the late afternoon on Monday. Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said the fire was caused by “the careless disposal of a cigarette.” Firefighters from Lexington and Burlington joined the Bedford Fire Department in putting out the conflagration.
Former Colleagues Recall King’s Contributions as an Elected Official
Former colleagues and associates are reflecting on the contributions to Bedford town government of William King, who died this week at the age of 94. King, a graduate of the former Boston Trade School, was a building contractor and project manager. After retiring from the building trades, he worked as a local real estate agent.
Meeting to Focus on Contaminated Land off Hartwell Road
The annual public meeting of the Bedford Restoration Advisory Board reporting on continuing efforts to clean the contaminated federal land north of Hartwell Road is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Flint Room of Town Center. The meeting also will be available on Zoom. The area, once known...
Manager Advises Board: Upcoming Budget ‘Expensive’
The chairs that members of the Bedford Select Board occupy in their Town Hall meeting room are not equipped with seat belts. Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday night indicated metaphorically that they might consider a retrofit in time for her Dec. 19 fiscal 2024 budget presentation. “The general budget picture...
Select Board Approves $7.1 Million Proposed Capital Budget
The Bedford Select Board on Monday unanimously approved a $7.144 million compendium of proposed Fiscal 2024 capital expenses, to be presented as a single article on the Annual Town Meeting warrant. “This is a very scaled-back capital plan,” Town Manager Sarah Stanton told the board, in deference to significant capital...
Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way
At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
Bedford TV Award night
On Friday, Dec. 2, Bedford TV hosted their Annual Meeting and Awards Night! Thank you to everyone who attended, and congratulations to all the nominees and winners. A big thanks to Minuteman Diner for donating delicious food to the event, Road Dogs for their amazing musical performance, and to all the volunteers and staff who helped make the event successful!
Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool
~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
Housing Partnership Gives the Nod to Carlisle Road Project
Continuing an earlier discussion with Atty. Pam Brown and developer Brian DeVellis, the Bedford Housing Partnership voted unanimously to support the Carlisle Road Project at last night’s meeting. Atty. Brown reviewed the site plan again, with particular emphasis on the location and distribution of the 35 affordable units that...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0