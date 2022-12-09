ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Google and Samsung show off the power of Assistant on the Z Flip 4 at Times Square

There is something intimidating, but also admirable when two giants decide to join forces and work together. When it comes to the world of mobile tech, the most recent example of that is the mutually beneficial relationship that formed between Google and Samsung throughout the last two years. From working together to launch the new Wear OS, to promoting each others' products.
CBS News

Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut

Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Phone Arena

Support for Microsoft’s Authenticator app on Apple Watch to end in 2023

If you’ve been using Microsoft Authenticator for Apple Watch, then it may be time to look for alternatives. Microsoft has made a subtle addition to their help center article which states that support for the two-factor authentication app for WatchOS will end in January 2023, or next month. In...
CNN

The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Engadget

Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon

Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena

Apple's 10th Gen iPad catastrophically fails standard durability test (video)

Just in case you needed one more reason to snub Apple's latest "regular" iPad and instead try to save for the slightly older fifth-gen iPad Air or a state-of-the-art iPad Pro (be it the 2022 or 2021 edition), your favorite destroyer of gadgets of all sizes is back at it, absolutely shattering the hot new 10.9-incher on video with little to no effort.
Cult of Mac

CDKeylord Christmas Sale: Lifetime Windows 10 only $13, Office just $26

‘Tis the season to save on crucial Microsoft software. Just shop the Christmas Sale at software activation keys provider CDKeylord.com to save on Word, Office and more. Even better, Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and get even more savings on Windows 10 and other Microsoft software.

Comments / 0

Community Policy