Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google and Samsung show off the power of Assistant on the Z Flip 4 at Times Square
There is something intimidating, but also admirable when two giants decide to join forces and work together. When it comes to the world of mobile tech, the most recent example of that is the mutually beneficial relationship that formed between Google and Samsung throughout the last two years. From working together to launch the new Wear OS, to promoting each others' products.
CBS News
Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and get Samsung's last best winter deals on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and more
Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid it's that time of the year again. The time to scour the web, ravage the big-box store shelves, and overcrowd the shopping malls in a desperate attempt to both save a few bucks at the last minute on the holiday season's most sought-after items and actually find said items in stock.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win
You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Phone Arena
"Galaxy S23 Pro" instead of Galaxy S23 Plus! Samsung must copy Apple’s iPhone 15 plan to win big!
Although it's an absolute beast of a phone and perhaps the most well-rounded flagship of 2022, I'm not a big fan of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's big, bulky, square, and comes with an S-Pen that 95% of the people who buy the phone won't use, which I find to be a wasted opportunity on Samsung's side to utilize this space for something more useful.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
Phone Arena
Support for Microsoft’s Authenticator app on Apple Watch to end in 2023
If you’ve been using Microsoft Authenticator for Apple Watch, then it may be time to look for alternatives. Microsoft has made a subtle addition to their help center article which states that support for the two-factor authentication app for WatchOS will end in January 2023, or next month. In...
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
iPad Air 2022 slashed $100 and hits lowest price ever in epic Apple deal
Forget Black Friday Apple deals — Amazon just dropped the latest iPad Air to a new lowest price ever.
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena
Apple's 10th Gen iPad catastrophically fails standard durability test (video)
Just in case you needed one more reason to snub Apple's latest "regular" iPad and instead try to save for the slightly older fifth-gen iPad Air or a state-of-the-art iPad Pro (be it the 2022 or 2021 edition), your favorite destroyer of gadgets of all sizes is back at it, absolutely shattering the hot new 10.9-incher on video with little to no effort.
Cult of Mac
CDKeylord Christmas Sale: Lifetime Windows 10 only $13, Office just $26
‘Tis the season to save on crucial Microsoft software. Just shop the Christmas Sale at software activation keys provider CDKeylord.com to save on Word, Office and more. Even better, Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and get even more savings on Windows 10 and other Microsoft software.
10 of the Best Cheap Sunglasses Under $50
The best cheap sunglasses are not only wallet-friendly, they don’t skimp on style, either. Shop the best pairs we found across the web.
MacBook Pro 14-inch for $400 off is the best MacBook deal right now
With the MacBook Pro set for an update in 2023, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is $400 off at Best Buy.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft testing a new Windows 11 screen recorder so you can stop using the Xbox Game Bar
Higher late than by no means as they are saying: Microsoft is testing out a brand new display recording software to seize on-screen content material for Home windows 11. The long-awaited utility will make its house within the native Snipping Software. Previous to this, individuals would sometimes use the Xbox...
Comments / 0