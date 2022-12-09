ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash

A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
YORK, ME
Builder

How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist

It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
PORTLAND, OR
Q106.5

Police Say a Man from Maine is Missing in Massachusetts

A man from Maine has been reported missing in Massachusetts, and now police are looking for the vehicle he may be driving. Police in Peabody, Massachusetts say Michael Gray of Maine was reported missing by a family member on December 11th, at approximately 10:33 in the morning. Police have some information about the time immediately before his disappearance and a vehicle they say he may be traveling in, but have not revealed where they think he may have been headed. Peabody is located about 20 miles north of Boston.
PEABODY, MA
94.9 HOM

Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year

Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
MAINE STATE
opb.org

As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry

Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland

Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
PORTLAND, OR
101.9 The Rock

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

