Read full article on original website
Related
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”. Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says Trump now seen as an 'asset' to the Left
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats now see former President Donald Trump as more of an “asset” than a roadblock.
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper that the Republican Party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall.
As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower
Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".
Lindsey Graham says Trump should wait to announce presidential run
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he doesn’t think former President Donald Trump should announce a third run for the White House Tuesday. “I don’t think President Trump should announce his run tonight. I think most people in the conference would prefer President Trump not announce tonight,” Graham told reporters.
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Jen Psaki disses DeSantis, warns Trump's 'evil charisma' could get him GOP nomination
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered a warning to Democrats as they brace for the 2024 presidential election cycle, cautioning that former President Donald Trump’s “evil charisma” could help him or other similarly aligned candidates win the Republican nomination. Psaki warned Democrats, as well as...
MSNBC
Jolly: Trump’s call to shred Constitution is an ‘admission and forecast’
Former GOP Congressman David Jolly on Trump calling for the "termination" of the Constitution: “It’s an admission about his activities around January 6th, his activities in the state of Georgia to tamper with the vote—but it’s also a forecast for what he would do should he become president again.”Dec. 6, 2022.
Comments / 0