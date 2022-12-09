ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?

Some people aren't ready to make the leap or can afford to buy a hybrid just yet. Here are some non-hybrid options for a Toyota SUV that gets the best gas mileage. The post Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek

Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.

