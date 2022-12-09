ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Hobbton escapes sweep from Clinton

By David Johnson Sports Writer
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
Brittany Blackburn drives for two of her nine points. David Johnson|Sampson Independent

The Hobbton Wildcats took on the Clinton Dark Horses Wednesday night at Hobbton. The Wildcat JV and girls lost; however, the Wildcat boys got a big win.

JV

In the JV game, both teams got off to a good start finishing the first quarter tied at seven each. The Wildcats had a 19-18 edge at the break. In the third quarter, Clinton came out hot getting 10 unanswered points quickly. They finished the third quarter with 46-24 lead. The Wildcats found strength in the final frame picking up 13 points to Clinton’s three points. It wasn’t enough, however as Clinton held them off, the final score was 49-37.

The Junior Cats will be at home on Dec. 20 to take on the Spring Creek Gators

Girls

Hobbton was down 13-4 after the first quarter. The Lady Horses dominated the game but the Lady Cats closed the gap to 19-10 coming back from 19-4. This was as close as they got as Clinton took off in the latter part of the second quarter going up 32-12 at the half.

Clinton piled onto their lead in the third, out scoring Hobbton 11 to 6. In the final frame, the Lady Wildcats gained some traction 13 points while the Lady Dark Horses scored three with the younger players in the game.

Tara Joyner led the Dark Horses with 14 points. Kamyah Smith and Brittany Blackburn had nine each and Avery Evans had six points.

For the Lady Wildcats, Gracie Jones led with 13 points. Isabel Hepworth finished with seven points making five of six at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and Ciara Bryant had five.

“I was pleased with my girls playing coming of a tough physical game with James Kenan yesterday (Tuesday),” commented Clinton coach Chris Owens. “I feel like our legs were gone and we couldn’t do a lot of pressing like we normally do. But, our press worked a little bit. I feel like we had to win so I didn’t press them like we should because we have another game Friday. I didn’t think we shot the ball well but I thought they shared the ball getting open shots. It was big for us to get the lead and keep the lead to win the game.”

Hobbton coach Timothy Thompson commented, “It was a tough game but I’m proud of the fact the girls played hard alway the way through to bring us from almost 30 points down to 12 or 13. That’s a good note to go into the next game. I’m proud of them and we’re going to be fine.”

The Lady Cats (0-3) will be at home on Dec. 20 to take on the Spring Creek Lady Gators (3-1)

Boys

In a tough, physical game, the Wildcats and the Dark Horses couldn’t break free from each in the first frame. Each team stood their ground and the first quarter ended 11-9, Hobbton leading.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats hit their stride outdistancing the Dark Horses in points 17 to 6. This scoring bonanza for Hobbton brought the first half to a close, with a comfortable lead, 28-15.

The third quarter was even with both teams picking up 15 points for a 43-30 game. In the final frame, the Wildcats had a seven to five advantage over Clinton giving them the victory, 50-35.

Jameek Joyner led the Wildcat scoring with double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Colby Weeks had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bennett Darden finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Ashwad Wynn had eight points and seven rebounds. The Wildcats had 24 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive rebounds. The shot 60% from the charity stripe, and 50% from the field with 42.5% total.

For the Dark Horses, Daniel Adasiak had 10 points.

“Like I said earlier, we have a great group of guys,” commented Hobbton coach Adyan Tart. “We came out with great intensity and there’s not much more I could ask for. We are looking forward to a big game Friday with Midway”

Clinton coach James Farrior commented, “We just didn’t have it tonight. We’re young but we’ll get there.”

The Wildcats will defend the home court on Dec. 20 when they face off against the Spring Creek Gators (1-4).

