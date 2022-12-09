Read full article on original website
Starbucks workers walk off the job at more than 100 U.S. stores
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company's stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it's often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
Apple engaged in anti-union tactics at Maryland store, NLRB says
A federal labor official found Apple guilty of violating federal law by forcing employees to attend anti-unionization meetings, the latest development in a surge of interest in unionization across the United States.
Apple illegally interfered with union organizing in Atlanta, labor board finds
“Apple executives think the rules don’t apply to them. Holding an illegal forced captive audience meeting is not only union-busting, but an example of psychological warfare,” said Tom Smith, CWA Organizing Director, in a statement. “We commend the NLRB for recognizing captive audience meetings for exactly what they are: a direct violation of labor rights.”
How Costco keeps the peace with its employees
Steady membership fees and cost savings helped fuel Costco (COST) to record membership renewal rates this year, driven in part by concerns about inflation. But the Issaquah, Washington–based company has quietly emerged as a leader on another critical issue that dominated the retail sector in 2022 — labor relations and the employee push to unionize.
Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says
The janitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ face uncertainty on Friday, when the contract with the janitorial firm is set to end, per unions.
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta's Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Trader Joe’s workers upset about new work schedule policy: ‘a veiled threat’
The grocery is pressuring part-time employees to add work hours, a constraint on some with parenting or school commitments
McDonald's franchisee violated child labor laws, investigation finds
A McDonald's franchise operator has violated child labor laws, according to an investigation by the Department of Labor.
DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees to cut costs
DoorDash announced that it will lay off more than 1,200 employees in order to reduce operating expenses that, "if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue."
US labor officials say Apple violated the law by allegedly interrogating employees and holding mandatory meetings about unionization
The National Labor Relations Board said it will issue a formal complaint and schedule a hearing if Apple does not settle the charges.
'Joint employer' proposal brings a wave of warnings from the franchise community
The restaurant industry has bombarded the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with reasons not to broaden the federal definition of “joint employer,” a move they warn could bring franchising to a near halt. Industry associations and rank-and-file franchisees that submitted feedback on the proposed redefinition during the NRLB’s...
