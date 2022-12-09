ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

CBS Chicago

Starbucks workers walk off the job at more than 100 U.S. stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company's stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it's often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
TechCrunch

Apple illegally interfered with union organizing in Atlanta, labor board finds

“Apple executives think the rules don’t apply to them. Holding an illegal forced captive audience meeting is not only union-busting, but an example of psychological warfare,” said Tom Smith, CWA Organizing Director, in a statement. “We commend the NLRB for recognizing captive audience meetings for exactly what they are: a direct violation of labor rights.”
AOL Corp

How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

Steady membership fees and cost savings helped fuel Costco (COST) to record membership renewal rates this year, driven in part by concerns about inflation. But the Issaquah, Washington–based company has quietly emerged as a leader on another critical issue that dominated the retail sector in 2022 — labor relations and the employee push to unionize.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

'Joint employer' proposal brings a wave of warnings from the franchise community

The restaurant industry has bombarded the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with reasons not to broaden the federal definition of “joint employer,” a move they warn could bring franchising to a near halt. Industry associations and rank-and-file franchisees that submitted feedback on the proposed redefinition during the NRLB’s...

