Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Trae Young Says He Can’t ‘Celebrate S--- Anymore’ After NBA’s Fine
The Hawks star celebrated Sunday's win by tossing the launch into the stands.
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
Hawks' Trae Young Gives Hilarious Response To Being Fined By NBA
On Monday, Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands and Young responded to this fine on Twitter.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
FanSided
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
Jazz, Mavs, Nets, Wizards Linked To John Collins Trade
It seems like it is a matter of time before the Atlanta Hawks make another trade. There has been some building tension between head coach Nate McMillan and his NBA All-Star point guard, Trae Young, that has seeped into the performance of the rest of the team. After jumping out...
'Everything's on the Table': Knicks Prepare to Deal With Jalen Brunson's Painful Sunday
The New York Knicks won the battle but face a proverbial war when it comes to Jalen Brunson's immediate future.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
BREAKING: Falcons Cut 'Healthy' Veteran RB Damien Williams
Running back Damien Williams' bizarre 14-week stretch with the Atlanta Falcons has come to a close.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Would two draft picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring deal entice a team with an All-Star to trade?
BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick "Plans To Have Season-Ending Surgery"
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham "plans to have season-ending surgery."
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
Report: NBC's Maria Taylor Making Significant Job Change
Maria Taylor is returning to college football. NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for Big Ten coverage next fall, the New York Post reported. The 35-year-old will continue as the lead host of the network's NFL studio show, "Football Night in America," on Sundays. ...
Heat Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, we will all face adversity. The most important thing is how you respond to it. NBA teams face varying levels of adversity as well. Of course, all adversity isn’t born equal. It’s easy to soldier through a stubbed toe. It’s an entirely different proposition to finish a race with a broken leg.
Bucks, Suns And Rockets Reportedly Discussed A 3-Team Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns discussed a three-team trade.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 5