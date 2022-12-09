Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Nursing Licenses Being Fast-Tracked for Nevada Hospitals
The Board says nurses should be able to get a license in hours rather than days. In order to be licensed here, the nurse will have to apply for licensure online and pay an application fee of $105.
2news.com
Nevada State Police warn community of recent scam calls
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command says it has received reports of fraudulent calls from persons claiming they represent the Nevada Highway Patrol and asking for personally identifiable information. State Police say if you or anyone you know receive a suspicious call, do not give out your information. Please...
2news.com
Nevada National Guard Celebrates 386th Birthday
The ceremony comes on the heels of what the Nevada National Guard says is the longest domestic mission in their history. The National Guard is the oldest component of the United States Military predating the formation of the first Continental Army in 1775.
2news.com
Nevada to Modernize Unemployment Insurance System
Nevada is scheduled to get a modernized Unemployment Insurance system within the next few years. Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Board of Examiners has approved a final contract to do so using federal money. “It’s projected to take up to four years to complete all elements of the new...
2news.com
STEP2 Accepts 4,700th Client
STEP2, a local non-profit, is pleased to announce the acceptance of their 4,700th client. Since 1986, 4,700 women (and counting) have chosen to work with STEP2 to overcome their substance use disorder. STEP2 was the first substance use disorder treatment facility in Nevada to offer a safe place for women...
2news.com
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
2news.com
Consumer Habits, Consumption Lounges, Economic Uncertainty to Define Nevada Cannabis in 2023
Deep Roots Harvest expects that in 2023 cannabis consumer habits will shift, as a more educated customer base places new focus on specialty products, trusted brands and increasingly savvy attention to strains, cannabinoids and terpenes. This is one of three trends that Deep Roots Harvest expects will define the Nevada...
2news.com
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
2news.com
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
2news.com
Tahoe's four feet of weekend snow guarantees early Christmas and great holiday ski conditions
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” took on a whole new meaning this past weekend as more than four feet of snow fell on Tahoe ski resorts, guaranteeing prime conditions for the holidays. With roads plowed, a forecast of sunshine throughout the week, and expanded ski terrain now open, Santa arrived early for winter enthusiasts and the area’s hospitality businesses.
Comments / 0