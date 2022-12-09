ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2news.com

Nevada State Police warn community of recent scam calls

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command says it has received reports of fraudulent calls from persons claiming they represent the Nevada Highway Patrol and asking for personally identifiable information. State Police say if you or anyone you know receive a suspicious call, do not give out your information. Please...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada National Guard Celebrates 386th Birthday

The ceremony comes on the heels of what the Nevada National Guard says is the longest domestic mission in their history. The National Guard is the oldest component of the United States Military predating the formation of the first Continental Army in 1775.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada to Modernize Unemployment Insurance System

Nevada is scheduled to get a modernized Unemployment Insurance system within the next few years. Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Board of Examiners has approved a final contract to do so using federal money. “It’s projected to take up to four years to complete all elements of the new...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

STEP2 Accepts 4,700th Client

STEP2, a local non-profit, is pleased to announce the acceptance of their 4,700th client. Since 1986, 4,700 women (and counting) have chosen to work with STEP2 to overcome their substance use disorder. STEP2 was the first substance use disorder treatment facility in Nevada to offer a safe place for women...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
INDIANA STATE
2news.com

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In

It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Tahoe's four feet of weekend snow guarantees early Christmas and great holiday ski conditions

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” took on a whole new meaning this past weekend as more than four feet of snow fell on Tahoe ski resorts, guaranteeing prime conditions for the holidays. With roads plowed, a forecast of sunshine throughout the week, and expanded ski terrain now open, Santa arrived early for winter enthusiasts and the area’s hospitality businesses.

