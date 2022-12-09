Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
WANE-TV
Public missing from Parkview public forum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a meeting compelled by the Indiana legislature, Parkview Health Tuesday easily checked off two of the three requirements. Discuss the price of health services? Check. Discuss community contributions? Big check. Obtain feedback from the community?. No one from the community was in attendance.
WANE-TV
More Chinook salmon to be stocked in Lake Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it will increase the number of Chinook salmon stocked in Lake Michigan. The change will increase the annual production target for Chinook from 225,000 to 275,000 starting in the spring of 2023. Baitfish populations have rebounded from an all-time...
WANE-TV
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
WANE-TV
US customs officers seize 10 shipments of illegally shipped gun parts in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized 10 shipments of illegally shipped firearm parts over a 24-hour timeframe at a shipping hub in the Indianapolis airport. The CBP said the shipments contained a total of 56 types of gun parts and accessories commonly used in...
WANE-TV
Bird flu found in snow geese, suspected in turkey flock
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from Gibson County in southwestern Indiana and is suspected in a commercial turkey flock in nearby Daviess County, state officials said. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead in western...
WANE-TV
Embassy employee wins Hoosier Hospitality Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A long-time employee at the Embassy Theatre is one of the latest recipients of the Hoosier Hospitality Award. Mark McKinney is the box office assistant manager and has worked for the theatre for 14 years. He was nominated for the award by the box office manager and the chief operating officer.
WANE-TV
AG Rokita wants TikTok age rating changed
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Currently the age rating for the TikTok app in the Google Play store is “Teen,” and in the Apple App Store it’s “12+,” but Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants those ratings changed to “Mature” and “17+” respectively.
WANE-TV
Indiana man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents,...
WANE-TV
Health officials urge Hoosiers to get flu shot amid rise in fatal cases
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza, as the number of hospital visits and flu-related deaths have risen, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The health department said there have been 24 deaths this season due to the flu as of Dec....
WANE-TV
Do you own any of these items recalled in November?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has release the monthly list of consumer products that have been recalled. Here are the items recalled in November according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters from Anker Play Products. Tangame Busy Toy Houses from Tangame Toys.
WANE-TV
California governor visits migrant shelter south of the border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — This week California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the U.S.-Mexico border a week ahead of the anticipated lifting of Title 42. Newsom toured a testing, vaccination, and resource center in California and was joined by the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila-Olmeda. The...
