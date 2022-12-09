ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified a 40-year-old man as the suspect in a pair of assaults that shut down Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday afternoon. Zunzella McBride was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail in connection with aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Topeka Police...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Record number of children participate in Shop with a Cop

Junction City police are reporting their biggest turnout ever for Shop with a Cop, the program that provides needy children with a breakfast and Christmas gifts. There were 73 kids that participated in the event last Saturday. Representatives from eight different law enforcement agencies participated. They included the Junction City...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. drug suspect coaxed out of bathroom before arrest

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities arrested two suspect on drug allegations after one refused to exit a convenience store bathroom. Just before noon Thursday, A police officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue in Salina saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report December 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. STEPHEN WENDELL BLAIR, 18, Ogden, Failure to appear; Bond $500. CIERA MARIE JERNIGAN, 22, Probation Violation, Bond $5,000. CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL TROY, 34, Failure...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police car in crash en route to robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a collision with a police car in Topeka on Monday evening. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of S.E. California when the patrol car collided with another vehicle in the 2700 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents

Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says

Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka native makes history with new role in United Methodist Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native is making history with her new role in the United Methodist Church. Bishop Dee Williamston is headed to serve in Louisiana. She is the first Black woman ever elected bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction. Before heading to her new assignment,...
TOPEKA, KS
