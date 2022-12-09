Read full article on original website
WIBW
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified a 40-year-old man as the suspect in a pair of assaults that shut down Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday afternoon. Zunzella McBride was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail in connection with aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Topeka Police...
Man who allegedly attacked woman with pool stick in Topeka identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect accused of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking in Topeka on Tuesday has been identified by law enforcement. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that the suspect has been identified as Zunzella McBride, 39. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County […]
‘Topeka don’t seem safe anymore’: Woman fends off man armed with pool stick during attempted carjacking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that one suspect is in custody following a report of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking. TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that an incident was reported on Tuesday at a business located in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road around […]
WIBW
No injuries reported after shots fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after shots were fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Record number of children participate in Shop with a Cop
Junction City police are reporting their biggest turnout ever for Shop with a Cop, the program that provides needy children with a breakfast and Christmas gifts. There were 73 kids that participated in the event last Saturday. Representatives from eight different law enforcement agencies participated. They included the Junction City...
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
Police: Kan. drug suspect coaxed out of bathroom before arrest
SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities arrested two suspect on drug allegations after one refused to exit a convenience store bathroom. Just before noon Thursday, A police officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue in Salina saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
WIBW
Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
Riley County Arrest Report December 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. STEPHEN WENDELL BLAIR, 18, Ogden, Failure to appear; Bond $500. CIERA MARIE JERNIGAN, 22, Probation Violation, Bond $5,000. CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL TROY, 34, Failure...
Topeka police car in crash en route to robbery
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a collision with a police car in Topeka on Monday evening. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of S.E. California when the patrol car collided with another vehicle in the 2700 […]
WIBW
Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Emporia gazette.com
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
WIBW
Topeka native makes history with new role in United Methodist Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native is making history with her new role in the United Methodist Church. Bishop Dee Williamston is headed to serve in Louisiana. She is the first Black woman ever elected bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction. Before heading to her new assignment,...
