Tempe, AZ

The Spun

Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job

Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
TEMPE, AZ
Golf Digest

The best courses in Scottsdale under $100

Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Arizona economy is forecast to outperform U.S.

Shifting economic winds are buffeting the Arizona economy. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of labor market churn, and a mountain of open jobs. Retail sales have slowed but remain surprisingly resilient. At the same time, income gains are more than offset by inflation while rising mortgage interest rates and low affordability have combined to generate declining home sales, prices, and permit activity.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
thefoothillsfocus.com

YC’s defies challenges to open new store

The pandemic was tough for restaurants, and Geoff Stanisic can attest to that. The owner of build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill says he is grateful that the industry has returned to some semblance of normalcy. “We’re just very grateful,” Stanisic says. “A lot of establishments didn’t...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Outside Nomad

14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix

The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost

Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill

Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Tour to Phoenix

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced plan they are teaming up to bring their tour to Arizona next year. On August 13, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be held at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale tickets...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
PHOENIX, AZ

