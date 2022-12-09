Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
247Sports
ASU staff complete: What Dillingham, new coaches say about working in Tempe
Following Arizona State’s hiring of former Scottsdale Saguaro High School head coach Jason Mohns as tight ends coach Monday, Kenny Dillingham’s inaugural on-field staff is complete. Since being hired as the youngest FBS head coach at 32 years old on Nov. 27, the Valley native has brought in...
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: The Jason Mohns hire is a home run for Kenny Dillingham and recruiting
When the Age of Exploration arrived in Europe, adventurous souls began proliferating the myth of El Dorado, a lost city made entirely of gold which ostensibly awaited them in the New World. In the modern day, there is college football recruiting. The ethos behind the hunt for great riches and...
MaxPreps
Devon Dampier named 2022 MaxPreps Arizona High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job
Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
sports360az.com
“It Felt Like A NCAA Tournament Game” – ASU Beats Out Creighton 73-71
Arizona State won its eighth straight game and now holds a 10-1 record after beating Creighton 73-71 in Las Vegas. Desmond Cambridge Jr. led the way for the Sun Devils with 19 points, and the Sun Devils add another quality win to their resume as they head into Pac-12 play in just a few weeks.
houseofsparky.com
ASU Basketball: Sun Devils clip Blue Jays with second half comeback, win 73-71
Finals week may have come and gone for Arizona State students, but the Sun Devils are taking their winter break course of Winning 101 very seriously. In their biggest test yet, Bobby Hurley’s boys did just enough to pass as they gutted out a 73-71 victory over the favored Creighton Blue Jays.
Golf Digest
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Arizona economy is forecast to outperform U.S.
Shifting economic winds are buffeting the Arizona economy. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of labor market churn, and a mountain of open jobs. Retail sales have slowed but remain surprisingly resilient. At the same time, income gains are more than offset by inflation while rising mortgage interest rates and low affordability have combined to generate declining home sales, prices, and permit activity.
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
thefoothillsfocus.com
YC’s defies challenges to open new store
The pandemic was tough for restaurants, and Geoff Stanisic can attest to that. The owner of build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill says he is grateful that the industry has returned to some semblance of normalcy. “We’re just very grateful,” Stanisic says. “A lot of establishments didn’t...
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Shaq, Diplo, and Snoop Dog headline music festival Super Bowl weekend in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his 'adult playground' to the Valley for Super Bowl weekend!. Friday, February 10, 2023, Shaq, aka DJ DIESEL, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg, will be headlining 'Shaq's Fun House' presented by Netspend at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. This is the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost
Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
allaboutarizonanews.com
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Tour to Phoenix
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced plan they are teaming up to bring their tour to Arizona next year. On August 13, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be held at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale tickets...
AZFamily
Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 collector car auction in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — It’s almost time for Barrett-Jackson’s annual collector car auction to speed into WestWorld of Scottsdale. After a popular 2022 event that brought in nearly $9 million for charities, organizers are planning for an action-packed 52nd iteration. “This year’s Scottsdale auction will once again provide an...
