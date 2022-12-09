If you missed Alabama Public Television’s Capital Journal over the weekend, you can catch up now. Todd talked to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth about recommendations for changes to the economic incentives the state can offer companies it’s trying to lure to the state. Ainsworth oversaw a committee this year that examined the impact of those incentives, which expire next year, and other initiatives to make Alabama more attractive to new business.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO