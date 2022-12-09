Read full article on original website
Related
aldailynews.com
Ivey encourages new lawmakers at legislative orientation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – “Show up, be on time and be informed!”. That was Gov. Kay Ivey’s message in a nutshell to dozens of newly elected members of the Alabama Legislature gathered for orientation meetings Wednesday. Ivey was the featured speaker at the second of a two-day crash course in how the State House works for the 36 new House and Senate members.
aldailynews.com
Watch: Capitol Journal
If you missed Alabama Public Television’s Capital Journal over the weekend, you can catch up now. Todd talked to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth about recommendations for changes to the economic incentives the state can offer companies it’s trying to lure to the state. Ainsworth oversaw a committee this year that examined the impact of those incentives, which expire next year, and other initiatives to make Alabama more attractive to new business.
aldailynews.com
Thinking Beyond the Test to Maintain Alabama’s Education Gains
The Alabama State Board of Education took two momentous steps forward during their November 10, 2022, meeting. The Board approved an administrative rule code that will require students to complete at least one college or career readiness indicator prior to graduating, beginning with the class of 2028. The Board also passed a resolution enabling the State Department of Education to collect data on teacher absenteeism.
aldailynews.com
Colleges asking for $207M more in fiscal 2024
The Alabama Commission on Higher Education is requesting a $207.1 million, 11.1% increase in state funding for colleges and universities in fiscal 2024. The ACHE board approved the more than $2 billion request on Friday, citing schools’ increased salary and benefits costs and inflation-related expenses. Meanwhile, the state Senate’s...
Comments / 0